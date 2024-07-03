Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹227
Prev. Close₹228.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.29
Day's High₹232.95
Day's Low₹227
52 Week's High₹242
52 Week's Low₹117.9
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)246.02
P/E39.83
EPS5.73
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
10.56
9.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.87
76.64
52.22
14.64
Net Worth
105.43
87.2
62.78
23.9
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
189.9
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
189.9
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
5.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
900.9
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.6
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
39.31
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.45
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.99
|0
|26.47
|-20.46
|0
|24.47
|-35.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Archit Parakh
Whole-time Director
Arpit Parakh
Director
Namita Bai Parakh
Independent Director
Ramakant Sarda
Independent Director
Nandkishor Bhutda
Director
Gyan Das Manikpuri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aakash Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited was originally incorporated as Jainam Infraways Private Limited on March 06, 2014 with Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Jainam Infraways Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, on August 08, 2018, name of the Company got changed o Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Mr. Archit Parakh and Mr. Aditya Parakh are the current Promoters of the Company . The Company is currently manufacturing two types of Ferro Alloys namely, Ferro Manganese (FeMn) and Silico-Manganese (SiMn). The products manufactured by Company are primarily used in manufacturing of steel and in foundry activities. Both the alloys are largely used in steel industry. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer and exporters of niche value-added manganese alloys. Ferro-manganese adds strength, toughness and other properties to steel. Silico manganese provides additional silicon which is a stronger De-oxidant in manufacturing steel. The Companys customers include companies like Steel Authority of India Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd (Jaipur), Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (Raigarh), Ahmedabad Metal & Alloys, Ascent Enterprises, Saarloha Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd, BRGD Ingot
The Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹232.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd is ₹246.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd is 39.83 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd is ₹117.9 and ₹242 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.57%, 3 Years at 36.91%, 1 Year at 79.72%, 6 Month at 46.41%, 3 Month at 42.57% and 1 Month at 33.91%.
