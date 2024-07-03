iifl-logo-icon 1
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd Share Price

232.95
(2.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:22 PM

  • Open227
  • Day's High232.95
  • 52 Wk High242
  • Prev. Close228.25
  • Day's Low227
  • 52 Wk Low 117.9
  • Turnover (lac)23.29
  • P/E39.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)246.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

227

Prev. Close

228.25

Turnover(Lac.)

23.29

Day's High

232.95

Day's Low

227

52 Week's High

242

52 Week's Low

117.9

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

246.02

P/E

39.83

EPS

5.73

Divi. Yield

0

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found





Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.46%

Non-Promoter- 26.53%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.56

10.56

10.56

9.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.87

76.64

52.22

14.64

Net Worth

105.43

87.2

62.78

23.9

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

189.9

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

189.9

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

5.3

View Annually Results

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

900.9

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.6

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

39.31

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.45

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.99

026.47-20.46024.47-35.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Archit Parakh

Whole-time Director

Arpit Parakh

Director

Namita Bai Parakh

Independent Director

Ramakant Sarda

Independent Director

Nandkishor Bhutda

Director

Gyan Das Manikpuri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aakash Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd

Summary

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited was originally incorporated as Jainam Infraways Private Limited on March 06, 2014 with Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Jainam Infraways Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, on August 08, 2018, name of the Company got changed o Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Mr. Archit Parakh and Mr. Aditya Parakh are the current Promoters of the Company . The Company is currently manufacturing two types of Ferro Alloys namely, Ferro Manganese (FeMn) and Silico-Manganese (SiMn). The products manufactured by Company are primarily used in manufacturing of steel and in foundry activities. Both the alloys are largely used in steel industry. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer and exporters of niche value-added manganese alloys. Ferro-manganese adds strength, toughness and other properties to steel. Silico manganese provides additional silicon which is a stronger De-oxidant in manufacturing steel. The Companys customers include companies like Steel Authority of India Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd (Jaipur), Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (Raigarh), Ahmedabad Metal & Alloys, Ascent Enterprises, Saarloha Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd, BRGD Ingot
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd share price today?

The Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹232.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd is ₹246.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd is 39.83 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd is ₹117.9 and ₹242 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd?

Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.57%, 3 Years at 36.91%, 1 Year at 79.72%, 6 Month at 46.41%, 3 Month at 42.57% and 1 Month at 33.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jainam Ferro Alloys I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

