Summary

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited was originally incorporated as Jainam Infraways Private Limited on March 06, 2014 with Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Further, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name was changed to Jainam Infraways Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 10, 2018 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, on August 08, 2018, name of the Company got changed o Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, Chhattisgarh. Mr. Archit Parakh and Mr. Aditya Parakh are the current Promoters of the Company . The Company is currently manufacturing two types of Ferro Alloys namely, Ferro Manganese (FeMn) and Silico-Manganese (SiMn). The products manufactured by Company are primarily used in manufacturing of steel and in foundry activities. Both the alloys are largely used in steel industry. The Company is Indias leading manufacturer and exporters of niche value-added manganese alloys. Ferro-manganese adds strength, toughness and other properties to steel. Silico manganese provides additional silicon which is a stronger De-oxidant in manufacturing steel. The Companys customers include companies like Steel Authority of India Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd (Jaipur), Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (Raigarh), Ahmedabad Metal & Alloys, Ascent Enterprises, Saarloha Advanced Materials Pvt. Ltd, BRGD Ingot

