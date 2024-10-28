To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters JAINAM : 28-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 24, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2024, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024) Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)