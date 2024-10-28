|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Revised filing of Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 filed vide letter no. REF: JFAL/NSE/2024/134 dated October 28, 2024 for Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters JAINAM : 28-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 24, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2024, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024) Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
