iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd Board Meeting

215.5
(-1.15%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Jainam Ferro CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Revised filing of Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the Half Year Ended 30th September 2024 filed vide letter no. REF: JFAL/NSE/2024/134 dated October 28, 2024 for Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202415 May 2024
To consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters JAINAM : 28-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 24, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 28, 2024, , To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024) Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Jainam Ferro: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.