Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
10.56
9.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.87
76.64
52.22
14.64
Net Worth
105.43
87.2
62.78
23.9
Minority Interest
Debt
9.52
0.05
0.81
2.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.84
0.22
0.35
0
Total Liabilities
116.79
87.47
63.94
26.75
Fixed Assets
16.79
5.56
4.03
2.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
28.92
10.06
8.21
6.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.33
0.11
Networking Capital
41.05
22.73
17.16
11.48
Inventories
19.15
16.05
30.11
21.37
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.52
15.5
8.88
6.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
26.34
15.76
19.48
9.45
Sundry Creditors
-20.41
-23.17
-28.57
-20.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.55
-1.41
-12.74
-5.29
Cash
30.03
49.13
34.23
6.52
Total Assets
116.79
87.48
63.96
26.73
