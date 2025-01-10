iifl-logo-icon 1
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

226.9
(-1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:25 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.56

10.56

10.56

9.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.87

76.64

52.22

14.64

Net Worth

105.43

87.2

62.78

23.9

Minority Interest

Debt

9.52

0.05

0.81

2.85

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.84

0.22

0.35

0

Total Liabilities

116.79

87.47

63.94

26.75

Fixed Assets

16.79

5.56

4.03

2.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

28.92

10.06

8.21

6.11

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.33

0.11

Networking Capital

41.05

22.73

17.16

11.48

Inventories

19.15

16.05

30.11

21.37

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

20.52

15.5

8.88

6.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

26.34

15.76

19.48

9.45

Sundry Creditors

-20.41

-23.17

-28.57

-20.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.55

-1.41

-12.74

-5.29

Cash

30.03

49.13

34.23

6.52

Total Assets

116.79

87.48

63.96

26.73

