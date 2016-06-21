TO

THE MEMBERS OF JAINAM FERRO ALLOYS (I) LIMITED RAIPUR (C.G.)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of JAINAM FERRO ALLOYS (I) LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at

March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial Statements"), which we have signed under reference to this report.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its Profit, Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board of Directors report for the year ended 31st March, 2024, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibility of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that gives true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also Responsible for Overseeing the Companys Financial Reporting

Process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

A further description of the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements is included in Annexure A. This description forms part of our auditors report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B", our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal financial controls over financial reporting, and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company did not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial positions.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) With respect to reporting regarding advances, loans & investments, further lending or investing other than disclosed in the notes to financial statements: -

The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared any dividend during the year under audit.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

Further, during the course of our audit for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01.04.2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31 2024.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure C", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

FOR, S M A G AND ASSOCIATES LLP (Formerly known as "Sunil Johri And Associates") CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm Reg. No. 005960C/C400353) sd/- CA. SUNIL JOHRI M.No. 074654 Partner Date: 28-05-2024 Place: Raipur, C.G. UDIN: 24074654BKLSXH2563

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Responsibilities for Audit of Financial Statement

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the

Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

v. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

vi. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

vii. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. viii. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

FOR, S M A G AND ASSOCIATES LLP (Formerly known as "Sunil Johri And Associates") CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm Reg. No. 005960C/C400353) sd/- CA. SUNIL JOHRI M.No. 074654 Partner Date: 28th May 2024 Place: Raipur, C.G. UDIN: 24074654BKLSXH2563

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Independent Auditors Report on Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Report of even date to the members of

JAINAM FERRO ALLOYS (I) LIMITED

On the accounts of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024]

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JAINAM FERRO ALLOYS (I) LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India".]

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

FOR, S M A G AND ASSOCIATES LLP (Formerly known as "Sunil Johri And Associates") CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (Firm Reg. No. 005960C/C400353) sd/- CA. SUNIL JOHRI M.No. 074654 Partner Date: 28th May 2024 Place: Raipur, C.G. UDIN: 24074654BKLSXH2563

ANNEXURE C TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in Independent Auditors report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, we report that:

1. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment: a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment, as informed to us.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant & Equipment by which Property, Plant & Equipment are verified in a phased manner at reasonable intervals, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. As informed to us and on the basis of records of the company, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of company which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) In respect of immovable properties been taken on lease and disclosed as in the Standalone Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company except for one leased property details of which are as follows: -

Description of Property Carrying Amount (Rs.) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employees Period held Reason for not being held in name of company Rights in respect of allotted manganese ore mines at K.H. No. 8/2, 9/1, 10/1, 10/2 and 14/1, Village Jagantola Tehsil Baihar District Balaghat (M.P.) with lease area of 8.11 hectares Nil M/s Raghuvir Ferro Alloys (P) Ltd. No Since June 2016 The company purchased rights in respect of manganese ore from M/s Raghuvir Ferro Alloys (P) Ltd. vide sale deed dated 21/06/2016. The lease deed for the mines have not been transferred in the name of the company till date.

e) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year ended March 31, 2024.

f) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its Inventories:

a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management as per regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As explained and informed by the management, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

Rs. IN LAKHS Jun-23 Sep-23 Dec-23 Mar-24 PARTICUL ARS BOOKS STOCK STATE MENT DIF FER EN CE BOOK S STOC K STAT EMEN T DI FF ER EN CE BOOK S STOC K STAT EMEN T DI FF E R E N C E BOOK S STOC K STAT EMEN T DI FF E R E N C E STOCK 1802.05 1802.05 0 1524.22 1524.22 0 1524.22 1524.22 0 1915.35 1915.35 0 DEBTOR 1337.78 1337.78 0 876.79 876.79 0 1899.36 1899.36 0 2051.89 2051.89 0 CREDITOR 1782.4 1782.4 0 2144.58 2144.58 0 2817.12 2817.12 0 2040.71 2040.71 0 ADVANCE FROM CUSTOMERS 66.42 66.42 0 32.07 32.07 0 345.37 345.37 0 173.75 173.75 0 ADVANCE TO SUPPLIERS 183.83 183.83 0 232.71 232.71 0 852.01 852.01 0 282.54 282.54 0 SALES 1935.30 1935.30 0 1100.68 1100.68 0 1336.04 1336.04 0 1420.99 1420.99 0 PURCHASE 1313.09 1313.09 0 1311.12 1311.12 0 1133.72 1133.72 0 817.50 817.50 0

3. a) During the year the company has not made any investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties except to 4 parties, where it has given unsecured loan of Rs 2128 Lacs and its year end balance is Rs 1114.91 Lacs.: - (Rs. in Lakhs)

Guarantee Security Loans Investments Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Subsidiaries - Joint Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Ventures - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil 2128.00 Nil Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Subsidiaries - Joint Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Ventures - Associates Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil - Others Nil Nil 1114.91 150.00 Nil % of loans to related parties to total loans granted N.A. N.A. 36.80% N.A. N.A.

b) The terms & conditions of the loans provided during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been regular.

d) There is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

e) The Company has not renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties, whose loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has fallen due during the year.

f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying the terms or period of repayment.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the act, with respect to the loans, advances and investments made.

5. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products/services and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of statutory dues: a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income tax, GST, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess, Provident Fund and other material statutory dues applicable to it have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As informed to us, Investor Education & Protection Fund Act are not applicable to the Company and hence they do not have any dues on these accounts.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, GST, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess, and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, GST, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, cess, wealth tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it, which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9. In respect of borrowings by the company: - a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holder.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

10. In respect of Funds raised by the company: - a) During the year, The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer of further public offer (including debt instruments). b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. In respect of Frauds done on or by the company: - a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/secretarial auditor or by using Form ADT 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on out examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related party are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. In respect of Internal Audit System: - a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The internal audit report of the Company issued by the internal auditor, for the period under audit has been considered by us.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. In respect of applicability of provisions of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934: -

a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

20. According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the act pursuant to any project, accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b).