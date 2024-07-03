Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹1,178
Prev. Close₹1,160.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹643.76
Day's High₹1,178
Day's Low₹1,085.75
52 Week's High₹1,359
52 Week's Low₹955
Book Value₹1,264.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,170.1
P/E4.04
EPS287.24
Divi. Yield0.52
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.11
29.11
29.11
29.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,041.25
2,701.58
2,292.97
1,501.88
Net Worth
3,070.36
2,730.69
2,322.08
1,530.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,619.78
1,830.88
1,342.09
1,150.79
yoy growth (%)
-11.52
36.41
16.62
30.06
Raw materials
-840.71
-1,066.79
-627.55
-596.64
As % of sales
51.9
58.26
46.75
51.84
Employee costs
-40.63
-42.34
-33.34
-22.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
302.44
279.14
249.91
95.72
Depreciation
-15.62
-15.81
-25.31
-23.29
Tax paid
-69.41
-57.24
-64.24
-16.69
Working capital
-502.64
716.37
125.5
42.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.52
36.41
16.62
30.06
Op profit growth
26.98
-15.93
117.57
87.17
EBIT growth
7.35
8.91
140.56
59.54
Net profit growth
5.01
19.51
134.93
53.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,728.64
2,884.95
2,992.46
1,619.78
1,830.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,728.64
2,884.95
2,992.46
1,619.78
1,830.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
357.52
174.93
32.11
23.97
66.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
900.9
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.6
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
39.31
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.45
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.99
|0
|26.47
|-20.46
|0
|24.47
|-35.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S C Agarwalla
Whole Time Director & CEO
Subodh Agarwalla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nand Kishore Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajesh K Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P K Venkatramani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kalpana Biswass Kundu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Bhandari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vivek Kaul
Non Executive Director
Srinivas Peddi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maithan Alloys Ltd
Summary
Maithan Alloys Limited is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of all three bulk Ferro alloys- FerroManganese, Silico Manganese and Ferro Silicon. It is also engaged in the generation and supply of Wind Power and has Captive Power Plant. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company is promoted and managed by the Asansol-based Agarwalla family that possesses extensive multidecade industry experience and exposure. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kalyaneshwari (near Asansol, West Bengal) and Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya). The Company has a manufacturing facility at APSEZ Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), through its subsidiary. Maithan Alloys Limited was incorporated in September, 1985. The Company commenced commercial production in 1997 with 10 MVA; it grew its installed capacity by 7.5 MVA in 2000 and 8.25 MVA in 2004 when the market for manganese alloys was weak, indicating its commitment to the business. Further 24MVA was added in 2007 This was followed by setting a new unit with 15 MVA furnace capacity along with 15 MW powerplant in Meghalaya. The result is a capital cost per MVA that is attractively lower than the prevailing greenfield benchmark.As of March 31, 2010, it had a manufacturing capacity of 64 megavolt ampere. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 1,15,600 million tons of ferro alloys, and 3.75 megawatts of wind mill. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it generated 6,223,507 kilowatt
Read More
The Maithan Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1088.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maithan Alloys Ltd is ₹3170.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maithan Alloys Ltd is 4.04 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maithan Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maithan Alloys Ltd is ₹955 and ₹1359 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maithan Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.44%, 3 Years at 4.97%, 1 Year at -0.98%, 6 Month at -7.57%, 3 Month at 1.88% and 1 Month at 2.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.