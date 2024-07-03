Summary

Maithan Alloys Limited is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of all three bulk Ferro alloys- FerroManganese, Silico Manganese and Ferro Silicon. It is also engaged in the generation and supply of Wind Power and has Captive Power Plant. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company is promoted and managed by the Asansol-based Agarwalla family that possesses extensive multidecade industry experience and exposure. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kalyaneshwari (near Asansol, West Bengal) and Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya). The Company has a manufacturing facility at APSEZ Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), through its subsidiary. Maithan Alloys Limited was incorporated in September, 1985. The Company commenced commercial production in 1997 with 10 MVA; it grew its installed capacity by 7.5 MVA in 2000 and 8.25 MVA in 2004 when the market for manganese alloys was weak, indicating its commitment to the business. Further 24MVA was added in 2007 This was followed by setting a new unit with 15 MVA furnace capacity along with 15 MW powerplant in Meghalaya. The result is a capital cost per MVA that is attractively lower than the prevailing greenfield benchmark.As of March 31, 2010, it had a manufacturing capacity of 64 megavolt ampere. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 1,15,600 million tons of ferro alloys, and 3.75 megawatts of wind mill. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it generated 6,223,507 kilowatt

