Maithan Alloys Ltd Share Price

1,088.95
(-6.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,178
  • Day's High1,178
  • 52 Wk High1,359
  • Prev. Close1,160.6
  • Day's Low1,085.75
  • 52 Wk Low 955
  • Turnover (lac)643.76
  • P/E4.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,264.66
  • EPS287.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,170.1
  • Div. Yield0.52
Maithan Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

1,178

Prev. Close

1,160.6

Turnover(Lac.)

643.76

Day's High

1,178

Day's Low

1,085.75

52 Week's High

1,359

52 Week's Low

955

Book Value

1,264.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,170.1

P/E

4.04

EPS

287.24

Divi. Yield

0.52

Maithan Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

arrow

28 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maithan Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Maithan Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 1.78%

Institutions: 1.78%

Non-Institutions: 23.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maithan Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.11

29.11

29.11

29.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,041.25

2,701.58

2,292.97

1,501.88

Net Worth

3,070.36

2,730.69

2,322.08

1,530.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1,619.78

1,830.88

1,342.09

1,150.79

yoy growth (%)

-11.52

36.41

16.62

30.06

Raw materials

-840.71

-1,066.79

-627.55

-596.64

As % of sales

51.9

58.26

46.75

51.84

Employee costs

-40.63

-42.34

-33.34

-22.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

302.44

279.14

249.91

95.72

Depreciation

-15.62

-15.81

-25.31

-23.29

Tax paid

-69.41

-57.24

-64.24

-16.69

Working capital

-502.64

716.37

125.5

42.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.52

36.41

16.62

30.06

Op profit growth

26.98

-15.93

117.57

87.17

EBIT growth

7.35

8.91

140.56

59.54

Net profit growth

5.01

19.51

134.93

53.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,728.64

2,884.95

2,992.46

1,619.78

1,830.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,728.64

2,884.95

2,992.46

1,619.78

1,830.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

357.52

174.93

32.11

23.97

66.16

Maithan Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

900.9

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.6

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

39.31

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.45

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.99

026.47-20.46024.47-35.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maithan Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S C Agarwalla

Whole Time Director & CEO

Subodh Agarwalla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nand Kishore Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajesh K Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P K Venkatramani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kalpana Biswass Kundu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Bhandari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vivek Kaul

Non Executive Director

Srinivas Peddi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maithan Alloys Ltd

Summary

Maithan Alloys Limited is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and exporting of all three bulk Ferro alloys- FerroManganese, Silico Manganese and Ferro Silicon. It is also engaged in the generation and supply of Wind Power and has Captive Power Plant. Headquartered in Kolkata, the company is promoted and managed by the Asansol-based Agarwalla family that possesses extensive multidecade industry experience and exposure. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Kalyaneshwari (near Asansol, West Bengal) and Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya). The Company has a manufacturing facility at APSEZ Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), through its subsidiary. Maithan Alloys Limited was incorporated in September, 1985. The Company commenced commercial production in 1997 with 10 MVA; it grew its installed capacity by 7.5 MVA in 2000 and 8.25 MVA in 2004 when the market for manganese alloys was weak, indicating its commitment to the business. Further 24MVA was added in 2007 This was followed by setting a new unit with 15 MVA furnace capacity along with 15 MW powerplant in Meghalaya. The result is a capital cost per MVA that is attractively lower than the prevailing greenfield benchmark.As of March 31, 2010, it had a manufacturing capacity of 64 megavolt ampere. As of March 31, 2010, the Company had an installed capacity of 1,15,600 million tons of ferro alloys, and 3.75 megawatts of wind mill. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), it generated 6,223,507 kilowatt
Company FAQs

What is the Maithan Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Maithan Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1088.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maithan Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maithan Alloys Ltd is ₹3170.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maithan Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maithan Alloys Ltd is 4.04 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maithan Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maithan Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maithan Alloys Ltd is ₹955 and ₹1359 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maithan Alloys Ltd?

Maithan Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.44%, 3 Years at 4.97%, 1 Year at -0.98%, 6 Month at -7.57%, 3 Month at 1.88% and 1 Month at 2.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maithan Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maithan Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 1.78 %
Public - 23.23 %

