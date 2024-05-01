|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|28 Mar 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Notice convening the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means on Tuesday, 30 April, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM/2023-2024/02) of the Company held on Tuesday, 30 April 2024 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Scrutinizers Report on e-Voting in respect of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 30 April 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)
