Maithan Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.11
29.11
29.11
29.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,041.25
2,701.58
2,292.97
1,501.88
Net Worth
3,070.36
2,730.69
2,322.08
1,530.99
Minority Interest
Debt
17.21
11.81
5.2
48.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
53.1
24.25
25.33
32.71
Total Liabilities
3,140.67
2,766.75
2,352.61
1,612.39
Fixed Assets
145.31
152.52
160.14
193.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,869
937.63
848.64
815.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.2
0.9
0.86
1.2
Networking Capital
1,055
598.27
1,248.71
578.08
Inventories
339.67
272.44
608.12
348.51
Inventory Days
78.53
Sundry Debtors
387.61
423.27
761.86
436.28
Debtor Days
98.31
Other Current Assets
549.5
165.09
248.56
87.34
Sundry Creditors
-84.23
-142.16
-177.99
-183.34
Creditor Days
41.31
Other Current Liabilities
-137.55
-120.37
-191.84
-110.71
Cash
67.16
1,077.43
94.26
24.77
Total Assets
3,140.67
2,766.75
2,352.61
1,612.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.