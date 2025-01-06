Maithan Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
302.44
279.14
249.91
95.72
Depreciation
-15.62
-15.81
-25.31
-23.29
Tax paid
-69.41
-57.24
-64.24
-16.69
Working capital
-502.64
716.37
125.5
42.05
Other operating items
Operating
-285.23
922.46
285.85
97.78
Capital expenditure
1.51
12.9
-150.54
282.74
Free cash flow
-283.72
935.36
135.31
380.52
Equity raised
2,539.15
1,611.79
750.55
627.05
Investing
788.78
-57.33
36.39
-77.96
Financing
45.42
-70.43
-58.53
114.57
Dividends paid
0
0
7.27
5.82
Net in cash
3,089.63
2,419.39
871
1,050.01
