Maithan Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,089.6
(-6.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Maithan Alloys FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

302.44

279.14

249.91

95.72

Depreciation

-15.62

-15.81

-25.31

-23.29

Tax paid

-69.41

-57.24

-64.24

-16.69

Working capital

-502.64

716.37

125.5

42.05

Other operating items

Operating

-285.23

922.46

285.85

97.78

Capital expenditure

1.51

12.9

-150.54

282.74

Free cash flow

-283.72

935.36

135.31

380.52

Equity raised

2,539.15

1,611.79

750.55

627.05

Investing

788.78

-57.33

36.39

-77.96

Financing

45.42

-70.43

-58.53

114.57

Dividends paid

0

0

7.27

5.82

Net in cash

3,089.63

2,419.39

871

1,050.01

