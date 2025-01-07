iifl-logo-icon 1
Maithan Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,111
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1,619.78

1,830.88

1,342.09

1,150.79

yoy growth (%)

-11.52

36.41

16.62

30.06

Raw materials

-840.71

-1,066.79

-627.55

-596.64

As % of sales

51.9

58.26

46.75

51.84

Employee costs

-40.63

-42.34

-33.34

-22.92

As % of sales

2.5

2.31

2.48

1.99

Other costs

-442.9

-489.01

-404.33

-403.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.34

26.7

30.12

35.1

Operating profit

295.54

232.74

276.85

127.24

OPM

18.24

12.71

20.62

11.05

Depreciation

-15.62

-15.81

-25.31

-23.29

Interest expense

-1.2

-3.71

-9.79

-12.23

Other income

23.72

65.92

8.17

4

Profit before tax

302.44

279.14

249.91

95.72

Taxes

-69.41

-57.24

-64.24

-16.69

Tax rate

-22.95

-20.5

-25.7

-17.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

233.03

221.9

185.67

79.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

233.03

221.9

185.67

79.03

yoy growth (%)

5.01

19.51

134.93

53.35

NPM

14.38

12.11

13.83

6.86

