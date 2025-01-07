Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,619.78
1,830.88
1,342.09
1,150.79
yoy growth (%)
-11.52
36.41
16.62
30.06
Raw materials
-840.71
-1,066.79
-627.55
-596.64
As % of sales
51.9
58.26
46.75
51.84
Employee costs
-40.63
-42.34
-33.34
-22.92
As % of sales
2.5
2.31
2.48
1.99
Other costs
-442.9
-489.01
-404.33
-403.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.34
26.7
30.12
35.1
Operating profit
295.54
232.74
276.85
127.24
OPM
18.24
12.71
20.62
11.05
Depreciation
-15.62
-15.81
-25.31
-23.29
Interest expense
-1.2
-3.71
-9.79
-12.23
Other income
23.72
65.92
8.17
4
Profit before tax
302.44
279.14
249.91
95.72
Taxes
-69.41
-57.24
-64.24
-16.69
Tax rate
-22.95
-20.5
-25.7
-17.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
233.03
221.9
185.67
79.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
233.03
221.9
185.67
79.03
yoy growth (%)
5.01
19.51
134.93
53.35
NPM
14.38
12.11
13.83
6.86
