Maithan Alloys Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
464.22
375.07
433.27
448.06
443.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
464.22
375.07
433.27
448.06
443.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
179.2
561
174.39
79.16
59.56
Total Income
643.42
936.07
607.66
527.22
503.21
Total Expenditure
414.98
353.66
426.73
413.28
411.16
PBIDT
228.44
582.41
180.93
113.94
92.05
Interest
5.48
1.64
1.11
0.22
0.13
PBDT
222.96
580.77
179.82
113.72
91.92
Depreciation
5.51
5.15
5.04
5.25
5.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
26.43
43.4
20.52
19.32
17.95
Deferred Tax
48.32
76.17
12.25
3.85
6.67
Reported Profit After Tax
142.7
456.05
142.01
85.3
62.01
Minority Interest After NP
-1.15
-0.47
-0.07
-0.04
0.07
Net Profit after Minority Interest
143.85
456.52
142.08
85.34
61.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
143.85
456.52
142.08
85.34
61.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
49.41
156.82
48.81
29.32
21.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.11
29.11
29.11
29.11
29.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
49.2
155.28
41.75
25.42
20.74
PBDTM(%)
48.02
154.84
41.5
25.38
20.71
PATM(%)
30.73
121.59
32.77
19.03
13.97
