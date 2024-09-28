|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|29 May 2024
|The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 28ft September, 2024. Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 through VC/ OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Announcement of Voting Results including Scrutinisers Report in respect of 39th Annual General meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
