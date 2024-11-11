iifl-logo-icon 1
Maithan Alloys Ltd Board Meeting

Maithan Alloys CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Jan 202514 Jan 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th January, 2025.
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended 30th September, 2024 Alteration of Memorandum of Association including Main Objects (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Appointment of Independent Director by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1] the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2] the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 3] for recommending the payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. Re-appointment of Whole-time Director and CEO and appointment of two Independent Directors by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

