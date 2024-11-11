|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Jan 2025
|14 Jan 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th January, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended 30th September, 2024 Alteration of Memorandum of Association including Main Objects (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Appointment of Independent Director by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1] the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2] the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 3] for recommending the payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. Re-appointment of Whole-time Director and CEO and appointment of two Independent Directors by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 10, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.