Board Meeting 14 Jan 2025 14 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th January, 2025.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year Ended 30th September, 2024 Alteration of Memorandum of Association including Main Objects (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on records the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Appointment of Independent Director by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 14, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 17 May 2024

MAITHAN ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1] the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2] the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 3] for recommending the payment of dividend for the financial year 2023-2024. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024