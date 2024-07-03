SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹41.25
Prev. Close₹39.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.14
Day's High₹41.27
Day's Low₹41.25
52 Week's High₹39.31
52 Week's Low₹15.55
Book Value₹-73.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)477.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-959.88
-887.89
-424.68
-372.08
Net Worth
-844.09
-772.1
-308.89
-256.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
566.67
1,602.8
1,397.18
yoy growth (%)
14.71
38.17
Raw materials
-316.78
-1,101.27
-959.21
As % of sales
55.9
68.7
68.65
Employee costs
-26.74
-28.45
-74.15
-64.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-75.13
-145.61
-142.65
Depreciation
-46.51
-48.31
-140.87
-150.42
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
8.42
-149.84
524.3
52.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.71
38.17
Op profit growth
-97.59
-174.79
EBIT growth
11.51
-10.09
Net profit growth
242.08
-41.73
2.07
-76.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
669.9
657.48
1,118.46
988.19
683.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
669.9
657.48
1,118.46
988.19
683.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.5
1,749.56
1.25
0.78
11.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
900.9
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.6
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
39.31
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.45
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.99
|0
|26.47
|-20.46
|0
|24.47
|-35.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
Vishambhar Saran
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Vishal Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Director
Dhanesh Ranjan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amisha Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Ritu Bajaj
Independent Director
BISWAJIT CHONGDAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Visa Steel Ltd (VSL) was originally incorporated in September, 1996 as Visa Industries Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Visa Steel Ltd with effect from May 4 2005. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of High Carbon Ferro Chrome with Captive Power Plant. The manufacturing facilities of Company are situated at Kalinganagar which includes Coke Oven, Ferro Chrome, Blast Furnace, Sponge Iron, Power and Special Steel and at Golagaon in Odisha where the Chrome Ore Beneficiation & Chrome Ore Grinding Plants are located.Visa Energy Resources Ltd (VERL) was merged with the company with effect from 1st April 2004. According to the Scheme of Merger, the Company issued one equity share of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of VERL for every one equity share of Rs.10/- held by them in VERL.The company has signed a MoU with the Government of Orissa in December 2003 for setting up an integrated special and stainless steel plant at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. It was started by setting up a 250 cbm blast furnace at a captial cost approximately Rs.960 million with Tata Korf/SMS Demag technology for producing 225000 tpa pig Iron. Further the company is setting up a stamp-charged heat recovery coke Oven plant which is expected to be commissioned in first half of 2006.During February the company has made an Initial Public Offer of 35000000 equity shares of Rs.10 each at a price band Rs.52 to Rs.57 per equity share. The objects of issue is to meet the capital expen
Read More
The Visa Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visa Steel Ltd is ₹477.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Visa Steel Ltd is 0 and -0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visa Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visa Steel Ltd is ₹15.55 and ₹39.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Visa Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.74%, 3 Years at 33.56%, 1 Year at 117.18%, 6 Month at 47.23%, 3 Month at 14.14% and 1 Month at 30.21%.
