Visa Steel Ltd Share Price

41.27
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:14:23 AM

  • Open41.25
  • Day's High41.27
  • 52 Wk High39.31
  • Prev. Close39.31
  • Day's Low41.25
  • 52 Wk Low 15.55
  • Turnover (lac)2.14
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-73.86
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)477.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Visa Steel Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

41.25

Prev. Close

39.31

Turnover(Lac.)

2.14

Day's High

41.27

Day's Low

41.25

52 Week's High

39.31

52 Week's Low

15.55

Book Value

-73.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

477.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Visa Steel Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Visa Steel Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

Visa Steel Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.66%

Non-Promoter- 13.34%

Institutions: 13.34%

Non-Institutions: 33.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Visa Steel Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-959.88

-887.89

-424.68

-372.08

Net Worth

-844.09

-772.1

-308.89

-256.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

566.67

1,602.8

1,397.18

yoy growth (%)

14.71

38.17

Raw materials

-316.78

-1,101.27

-959.21

As % of sales

55.9

68.7

68.65

Employee costs

-26.74

-28.45

-74.15

-64.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-75.13

-145.61

-142.65

Depreciation

-46.51

-48.31

-140.87

-150.42

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

8.42

-149.84

524.3

52.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.71

38.17

Op profit growth

-97.59

-174.79

EBIT growth

11.51

-10.09

Net profit growth

242.08

-41.73

2.07

-76.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

669.9

657.48

1,118.46

988.19

683.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

669.9

657.48

1,118.46

988.19

683.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.5

1,749.56

1.25

0.78

11.62

Visa Steel Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

900.9

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.6

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

39.31

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.45

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.99

026.47-20.46024.47-35.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Visa Steel Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

Vishambhar Saran

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Vishal Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Director

Dhanesh Ranjan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amisha Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Ritu Bajaj

Independent Director

BISWAJIT CHONGDAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Visa Steel Ltd

Summary

Visa Steel Ltd (VSL) was originally incorporated in September, 1996 as Visa Industries Ltd. Thereafter, the name of the Company was changed to Visa Steel Ltd with effect from May 4 2005. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of High Carbon Ferro Chrome with Captive Power Plant. The manufacturing facilities of Company are situated at Kalinganagar which includes Coke Oven, Ferro Chrome, Blast Furnace, Sponge Iron, Power and Special Steel and at Golagaon in Odisha where the Chrome Ore Beneficiation & Chrome Ore Grinding Plants are located.Visa Energy Resources Ltd (VERL) was merged with the company with effect from 1st April 2004. According to the Scheme of Merger, the Company issued one equity share of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders of VERL for every one equity share of Rs.10/- held by them in VERL.The company has signed a MoU with the Government of Orissa in December 2003 for setting up an integrated special and stainless steel plant at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex. It was started by setting up a 250 cbm blast furnace at a captial cost approximately Rs.960 million with Tata Korf/SMS Demag technology for producing 225000 tpa pig Iron. Further the company is setting up a stamp-charged heat recovery coke Oven plant which is expected to be commissioned in first half of 2006.During February the company has made an Initial Public Offer of 35000000 equity shares of Rs.10 each at a price band Rs.52 to Rs.57 per equity share. The objects of issue is to meet the capital expen
Company FAQs

What is the Visa Steel Ltd share price today?

The Visa Steel Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Visa Steel Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Visa Steel Ltd is ₹477.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Visa Steel Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Visa Steel Ltd is 0 and -0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Visa Steel Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Visa Steel Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Visa Steel Ltd is ₹15.55 and ₹39.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Visa Steel Ltd?

Visa Steel Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.74%, 3 Years at 33.56%, 1 Year at 117.18%, 6 Month at 47.23%, 3 Month at 14.14% and 1 Month at 30.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Visa Steel Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Visa Steel Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.66 %
Institutions - 13.35 %
Public - 33.99 %

Share Price Futures Price Option Chain Historical Data
Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Key Ratios
Quarterly Result Half Yearly Result Nine Monthly Result Annual Result
