|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|28 Annual General Meeting (28 AGM) of the members of VISA Steel Limited (Company), to be held on Friday, 27 September, 2024 at 1200 Hours through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in conformity with the regulatory provisions and Circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India. Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) Outcome of 28th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.