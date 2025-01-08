Visa Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-959.88
-887.89
-424.68
-372.08
Net Worth
-844.09
-772.1
-308.89
-256.29
Minority Interest
Debt
1,409.38
1,394.41
1,395.48
1,395.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
565.29
622.31
1,086.59
1,139.39
Fixed Assets
959.1
998.25
1,027.24
1,068.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.22
4.29
4.29
4.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-423.7
-401.08
42.44
56.44
Inventories
8.16
7.78
12.16
19.39
Inventory Days
12.48
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
35.2
36.43
434.43
423.3
Sundry Creditors
-49.36
-42.34
-28.11
-47.39
Creditor Days
30.52
Other Current Liabilities
-417.7
-402.95
-376.04
-338.86
Cash
25.66
20.85
12.61
10.16
Total Assets
565.28
622.31
1,086.58
1,139.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.