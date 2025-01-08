iifl-logo-icon 1
Visa Steel Ltd Balance Sheet

45.48
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-959.88

-887.89

-424.68

-372.08

Net Worth

-844.09

-772.1

-308.89

-256.29

Minority Interest

Debt

1,409.38

1,394.41

1,395.48

1,395.68

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

565.29

622.31

1,086.59

1,139.39

Fixed Assets

959.1

998.25

1,027.24

1,068.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

4.22

4.29

4.29

4.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-423.7

-401.08

42.44

56.44

Inventories

8.16

7.78

12.16

19.39

Inventory Days

12.48

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

35.2

36.43

434.43

423.3

Sundry Creditors

-49.36

-42.34

-28.11

-47.39

Creditor Days

30.52

Other Current Liabilities

-417.7

-402.95

-376.04

-338.86

Cash

25.66

20.85

12.61

10.16

Total Assets

565.28

622.31

1,086.58

1,139.37

