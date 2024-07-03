Visa Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
513.82
550.21
753.94
632.12
474.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
513.82
550.21
753.94
632.12
474.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.07
1,748.67
8.89
8.34
9
Total Income
514.88
2,298.87
762.83
640.46
483.32
Total Expenditure
518.88
539.39
760.89
657.15
518.17
PBIDT
-3.99
1,759.48
1.94
-16.69
-34.85
Interest
22.57
18.09
15.45
12.33
15.14
PBDT
-26.56
1,741.4
-13.51
-29.02
-49.99
Depreciation
36.45
60.79
64.36
96.84
101.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-63.01
1,680.61
-77.87
-125.85
-151.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-63.01
1,680.61
-77.87
-125.85
-151.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
1,747.84
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-63.01
-67.23
-77.87
-125.85
-151.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.44
145.14
-6.73
-10.87
-13.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.77
319.78
0.25
-2.64
-7.34
PBDTM(%)
-5.16
316.49
-1.79
-4.59
-10.53
PATM(%)
-12.26
305.44
-10.32
-19.9
-31.88
