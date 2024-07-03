iifl-logo-icon 1
Visa Steel Ltd Nine Monthly Results

45.48
(4.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

513.82

550.21

753.94

632.12

474.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

513.82

550.21

753.94

632.12

474.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.07

1,748.67

8.89

8.34

9

Total Income

514.88

2,298.87

762.83

640.46

483.32

Total Expenditure

518.88

539.39

760.89

657.15

518.17

PBIDT

-3.99

1,759.48

1.94

-16.69

-34.85

Interest

22.57

18.09

15.45

12.33

15.14

PBDT

-26.56

1,741.4

-13.51

-29.02

-49.99

Depreciation

36.45

60.79

64.36

96.84

101.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-63.01

1,680.61

-77.87

-125.85

-151.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-63.01

1,680.61

-77.87

-125.85

-151.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

1,747.84

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-63.01

-67.23

-77.87

-125.85

-151.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.44

145.14

-6.73

-10.87

-13.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.77

319.78

0.25

-2.64

-7.34

PBDTM(%)

-5.16

316.49

-1.79

-4.59

-10.53

PATM(%)

-12.26

305.44

-10.32

-19.9

-31.88

