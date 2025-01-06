iifl-logo-icon 1
Visa Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.27
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Visa Steel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-75.13

-145.61

-142.65

Depreciation

-46.51

-48.31

-140.87

-150.42

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

8.42

-149.84

524.3

52.04

Other operating items

Operating

-113.21

237.8

-241.04

Capital expenditure

-4.6

37.54

-2,027.93

570

Free cash flow

-117.82

-1,790.12

328.95

Equity raised

-162.38

75.43

-535.38

-1,663.58

Investing

0

-0.89

-15.69

-0.59

Financing

138.87

72.34

-1,945.16

464.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-141.33

-4,286.35

-871.16

