Visa Steel Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-75.13
-145.61
-142.65
Depreciation
-46.51
-48.31
-140.87
-150.42
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
8.42
-149.84
524.3
52.04
Other operating items
Operating
-113.21
237.8
-241.04
Capital expenditure
-4.6
37.54
-2,027.93
570
Free cash flow
-117.82
-1,790.12
328.95
Equity raised
-162.38
75.43
-535.38
-1,663.58
Investing
0
-0.89
-15.69
-0.59
Financing
138.87
72.34
-1,945.16
464.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-141.33
-4,286.35
-871.16
