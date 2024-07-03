iifl-logo-icon 1
Visa Steel Ltd Quarterly Results

43.32
(4.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

150.62

134.73

156.08

89.63

189.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

150.62

134.73

156.08

89.63

189.23

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.74

0.23

0.43

0.36

0.24

Total Income

158.37

134.97

156.51

89.99

189.47

Total Expenditure

142.68

122.39

145.92

94.26

194.81

PBIDT

15.69

12.58

10.6

-4.27

-5.35

Interest

7.63

7.43

7.34

7.49

7.33

PBDT

8.05

5.15

3.26

-11.76

-12.68

Depreciation

12.21

12.06

12.14

12.61

11.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.16

-6.92

-8.88

-24.36

-24.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.16

-6.92

-8.88

-24.36

-24.65

Extra-ordinary Items

7.5

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-11.66

-6.92

-8.88

-24.36

-24.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.36

-0.6

-0.77

-2.1

-2.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

115.79

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.41

9.33

6.79

-4.76

-2.82

PBDTM(%)

5.34

3.82

2.08

-13.12

-6.7

PATM(%)

-2.76

-5.13

-5.68

-27.17

-13.02

