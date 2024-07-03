Visa Steel Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
150.62
134.73
156.08
89.63
189.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
150.62
134.73
156.08
89.63
189.23
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.74
0.23
0.43
0.36
0.24
Total Income
158.37
134.97
156.51
89.99
189.47
Total Expenditure
142.68
122.39
145.92
94.26
194.81
PBIDT
15.69
12.58
10.6
-4.27
-5.35
Interest
7.63
7.43
7.34
7.49
7.33
PBDT
8.05
5.15
3.26
-11.76
-12.68
Depreciation
12.21
12.06
12.14
12.61
11.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.16
-6.92
-8.88
-24.36
-24.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.16
-6.92
-8.88
-24.36
-24.65
Extra-ordinary Items
7.5
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-11.66
-6.92
-8.88
-24.36
-24.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.36
-0.6
-0.77
-2.1
-2.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
115.79
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.41
9.33
6.79
-4.76
-2.82
PBDTM(%)
5.34
3.82
2.08
-13.12
-6.7
PATM(%)
-2.76
-5.13
-5.68
-27.17
-13.02
