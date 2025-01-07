iifl-logo-icon 1
Visa Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.38
(2.69%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:10:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

566.67

1,602.8

1,397.18

yoy growth (%)

14.71

38.17

Raw materials

-316.78

-1,101.27

-959.21

As % of sales

55.9

68.7

68.65

Employee costs

-26.74

-28.45

-74.15

-64.04

As % of sales

4.72

4.62

4.58

Other costs

-275.96

-426.98

-357.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.69

26.63

25.59

Operating profit

-52.82

0.39

16.32

OPM

-9.32

0.02

1.16

Depreciation

-46.51

-48.31

-140.87

-150.42

Interest expense

-19.6

-27.33

-36.58

Other income

43.81

39.72

22.19

28.03

Profit before tax

-75.13

-145.61

-142.65

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-75.13

-145.61

-142.65

Exceptional items

-215.11

0

0

Net profit

-290.24

-84.84

-145.61

-142.65

yoy growth (%)

242.08

-41.73

2.07

-76.33

NPM

-51.21

-9.08

-10.21

