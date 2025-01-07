Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
566.67
1,602.8
1,397.18
yoy growth (%)
14.71
38.17
Raw materials
-316.78
-1,101.27
-959.21
As % of sales
55.9
68.7
68.65
Employee costs
-26.74
-28.45
-74.15
-64.04
As % of sales
4.72
4.62
4.58
Other costs
-275.96
-426.98
-357.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.69
26.63
25.59
Operating profit
-52.82
0.39
16.32
OPM
-9.32
0.02
1.16
Depreciation
-46.51
-48.31
-140.87
-150.42
Interest expense
-19.6
-27.33
-36.58
Other income
43.81
39.72
22.19
28.03
Profit before tax
-75.13
-145.61
-142.65
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-75.13
-145.61
-142.65
Exceptional items
-215.11
0
0
Net profit
-290.24
-84.84
-145.61
-142.65
yoy growth (%)
242.08
-41.73
2.07
-76.33
NPM
-51.21
-9.08
-10.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.