iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Visa Steel Ltd Key Ratios

41.04
(-5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:03:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Visa Steel Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.88

-66.93

32.57

19.63

Op profit growth

-86.07

-226.36

-32.02

-783.3

EBIT growth

-28.07

208.96

-35.75

-37.3

Net profit growth

523.89

119.21

-35.22

-78.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.71

-7.3

1.91

3.72

EBIT margin

-12.69

-25.22

-2.69

-5.56

Net profit margin

-122.62

-28.08

-4.23

-8.66

RoCE

-7.14

-6.67

-1.68

-2.41

RoNW

17.13

4.94

3.1

4.56

RoA

-17.24

-1.85

-0.66

-0.93

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-103.4

-16.57

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-114.49

-28.15

-20.56

-27.06

Book value per share

-202.63

-99.12

-68.51

-55.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.06

-0.16

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.05

-0.09

-0.68

-0.78

P/B

-0.03

-0.02

-0.2

-0.37

EV/EBIDTA

790.25

-91.39

39.8

53.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1.69

20.2

18.36

36.43

Inventory days

12.63

41.2

38.07

58.48

Creditor days

-38.38

-65.65

-38.93

-66.61

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

7.29

8.82

1.64

1.86

Net debt / equity

-1.48

-3.02

-4.54

-6.24

Net debt / op. profit

-499.89

-69.5

91.36

66.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.26

-73.23

-73.27

-67.8

Employee costs

-4.16

-7.39

-4.03

-4.69

Other costs

-30.28

-26.67

-20.77

-23.76

Visa Steel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Visa Steel Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.