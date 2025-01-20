Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.88
-66.93
32.57
19.63
Op profit growth
-86.07
-226.36
-32.02
-783.3
EBIT growth
-28.07
208.96
-35.75
-37.3
Net profit growth
523.89
119.21
-35.22
-78.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.71
-7.3
1.91
3.72
EBIT margin
-12.69
-25.22
-2.69
-5.56
Net profit margin
-122.62
-28.08
-4.23
-8.66
RoCE
-7.14
-6.67
-1.68
-2.41
RoNW
17.13
4.94
3.1
4.56
RoA
-17.24
-1.85
-0.66
-0.93
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-103.4
-16.57
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-114.49
-28.15
-20.56
-27.06
Book value per share
-202.63
-99.12
-68.51
-55.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.06
-0.16
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.05
-0.09
-0.68
-0.78
P/B
-0.03
-0.02
-0.2
-0.37
EV/EBIDTA
790.25
-91.39
39.8
53.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.69
20.2
18.36
36.43
Inventory days
12.63
41.2
38.07
58.48
Creditor days
-38.38
-65.65
-38.93
-66.61
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
7.29
8.82
1.64
1.86
Net debt / equity
-1.48
-3.02
-4.54
-6.24
Net debt / op. profit
-499.89
-69.5
91.36
66.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.26
-73.23
-73.27
-67.8
Employee costs
-4.16
-7.39
-4.03
-4.69
Other costs
-30.28
-26.67
-20.77
-23.76
