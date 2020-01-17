To the Members of VISA Steel Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Qualified Opinion

1. We have audited the standalone financial statements of VISA Steel Limited ("the Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effect of matter referred to in Basis of Qualified Opinion paragraph 2 below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

2. We draw attention to Note 16B of the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements with regard to non-recognition of interest expense on the borrowings of the Company. The accumulated interest not provided as on March 31, 2024 is H11,645.13 million (including H1,459.69 million for FY 2016-17, H1,552.29 million for FY 2017-18, H1,465.46 million for FY 2018-19, H 1,443.39 million for FY 2019-20, H1,286.83 million for FY 2020-21, H1,289.27 million for FY 2021-22, H1,404.62 million for FY 2022-23, H1,743.58 million for the year ended March 31, 2024) which is not in accordance with the requirement of Ind AS 23: ‘Borrowing Cost read with Ind AS 109: ‘Financial Instruments.

Had the aforesaid interest expense been recognized, finance cost for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been H2,042.65 million instead of the reported amount of H299.07 million. Total expenses for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been H9,176.44 million instead of the reported amount of H7,432.86 million. Net loss after tax for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been H 2,462.51 million instead of the reported amount of H718.93 million. Total

Comprehensive Income for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been H(2,463.49) million instead of the reported amount of H(719.91) million, other equity would have been

H(21,243.96) million against reported H(9,598.83) million, other current financial liability would have been H13,533.91 million instead of reported amount of H1,888.78 million and Loss per share for the year ended March 31, 2024 would have been H21.27 instead of the reported amount of H 6.21.

The above reported interest has been calculated using Simple Interest rate and after considering regrouping of other financial liability to borrowings (Refer Note – 45(ii)).

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

4. We draw attention to Note - 35 to the standalone financial statements regarding the preparation of the statement on a going concern basis, for the reason stated therein. The Company has accumulated losses and has also incurred losses during the year ended March 31, 2024. As on date, the Companys current liabilities are substantially higher than its current assets and the Companys net worth has also been fully eroded.

Further, State Bank of India (SBI), a financial creditor had filed an application before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata Bench for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which was dismissed by NCLT, Cuttack Bench. SBI preferred an appeal before National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) New Delhi which has directed the NCLT Cuttack Bench to restore the application and proceed further in accordance with law. The order of NCLAT has been challenged by the Company in the Honble Supreme Court by way of a Civil Appeal and the same has been admitted on 9 September 2021. On 7 November 2022, Honble Supreme Court passed an Order to the effect that NCLT may continue to hear the application filed by SBI but the same may not be given effect till the next date of hearing before Honble Supreme Court, and the matter is pending. Oriental Bank of Commerce, since merged with Punjab National Bank, had also filed an application for initiating CIRP under IBC which was admitted vide NCLT order dated 28 November 2022 and an Interim Resolution Professional had been appointed.

The NCLT order has been challenged before NCLAT and the matter is pending. Meanwhile, Honble Orissa High Court has stayed the operation of the NCLT order dated 28 November 2022. SBI and PNB have since assigned their respective debts to Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise Limited (ACRE) and ACRE has filled substitution application in the matter.

These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern and therefore it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities including potential liabilities in the normal course of business. All the assets including non-current assets and liabilities are still being carried at their book value except Capital Work in Progress which has been restated at its recoverable value in the earlier year(s). The appropriateness of assumption of going concern, and evaluation of recoverable value of its non-current assets is critically dependent upon the debt resolution of the Company which is under process, the Companys ability to raise requisite finance, generate cash flows in future to meet its obligations and to earn profits in future. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is solely dependent on the successful outcome of these conditions, which are not wholly within the control of the Company.

The Management of the Company has prepared this financial statement on a going concern basis based on their assessment of the successful outcome of the debt resolution which will enhance the Companys viability, till then the Companys operations continue under conversion arrangement.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect to the above matter.

Emphasis of Matter

5. We draw attention to the following matters:

Refer Note - 34 to the standalone financial statements regarding accounting for transfer of Special Steel Undertaking, pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement ("the scheme") approved by the NCLT vide its order dated July 8, 2019, all the assets and liabilities of the Special Steel Undertaking of VISA Steel Limited ("transferor Company") had been transferred to and vested in the VISA Special Steel Limited, (an erstwhile wholly owned step down subsidiary up to 25 November 2022) ("VSSL" or "transferee Company") at their respective book values on a going concern basis from April 1, 2013 being the appointed date. Effective date of the scheme is July 13, 2019 being the date on which certified copy of the order sanctioning the said scheme was filed with the Registrar of Companies, Cuttack.

On January 17, 2020, Honble Supreme Court of India vide its ex-parte order in Civil Appeal No. 56 of 2020 filed by SBI, had ordered issuance of notice and in the meanwhile stayed the aforesaid NCLT Order. The NCLT Order had been given effect to and stood implemented by the Company prior to January 17, 2020.

Subsequent to the year end the Honble Supreme Court of India vide its order dated May 16, 2024 allowed substitution of the name of original appellant SBI with ACRE and the aforesaid appeal against NCLT order dated July 8, 2019 stands vacated. Hence, the Scheme of Arrangement stands affirmed.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect to the above matter.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Key Audit Matters

7. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters 1 Related Party Transaction (See Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements) We addressed the Key Audit Matter as follows :- The Company has entered into a long term conversion arrangement with a related party for earning conversion income for conversion of input raw materials into finished goods for the related party. 1) We reviewed the policy of the Company with respect to related party transactions. The above transaction has a possible arms length pricing risk associated with it. 2) We reviewed the minutes of the meeting of the Audit Committee and Board. 3) We reviewed the list of Related party identified by the Company. 4) We performed the sales process / procurement process walk through and tested the controls. 5 We obtained the arms length pricing document prepared by the Company and assessed the Key Assumptions. 6) We have assessed the application of arms length price documents in executing the transactions. 7) We reviewed compliance with Section 177 & 188 of the Companies Act 2013 for related party transaction. 8) We reviewed whether transactions between related parties are on normal commercial terms and conditions no more favorable than those otherwise available to other parties considering the present financial position of the Company. 9) We reviewed the disclosure of related party transactions as per Ind AS 24. Conclusion : • Our audit procedures did not lead to any reservations regarding the related party transactions and its disclosure.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

8. The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, except for the matter referred to in paragraph 2 above, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 15(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, except for the matter referred to in paragraph 2 above, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and paragraph 15(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 15(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer note – 46(h) to the financial statements);

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer note – 46(h) to the financial statements);

c) Basedonsuchauditproceduresthatweconsidered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared any dividend in the last year which has been paid in the current year. Further, no dividend has been declared in the current year.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used SAP software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that audit trail was not enabled at the database level for SAP software to log any direct data changes. For SAP software (at application layer only) for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit. (Refer note – 45(v) to the financial statements).

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of VISA Steel Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

We report that: i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory, has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Further, the Company has not filed quarterly returns or statements with banks or financial institutions as its loan is categorized as NPA. Hence we cannot comment on clause 3(ii)(b).

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii) (a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts were payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax (‘GST), Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:-

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 37.55 Financial Year 2011-12 to 2014-15 Commissioner CGST & Central Excise and Customs Service Tax under Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 15.61 Financial Year 2010-11 to 2011-12 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) GST Act GST 1.35 Financial Year 2017-18 Principal commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Bhubaneshwar GST ACT GST 169.81 Financial Year 2018-19 Adjudicating Authority,GST Customs Act Custom 0.38 Financial Year July-2011 to Aug-2014 Custom, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Kolkata Customs Act Custom 1.28 2012-13 Custom, Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Hyderabad

Note: - The above table excludes the disputed cases pertaining to the erstwhile Special Steel undertaking of the Company which stood transferred and vested in VISA Special Steel Limited pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement as sanctioned by National Company Law Tribunal, Cuttack Bench dated July 8,2019. These disputed cases are still being pursued in the name of the Company. viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, loans or borrowings from banks and financial institutions aggregating to H 26,435.52 million for the period as set out below, the

Company has defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing and in the payment of interest thereon. As stated in Note - 16 of the standalone financial statements, the liabilities as per below mentioned table is disputed by the Company and the claim of lender(s) are presently sub- judice and pending before the appropriate authorities.

Amount of default (Rs In Millions) As on March 31, 2024 Nature of borrowing including debt securities Name of lender Interest Less than 12 months More than 12 months Principal More than 12 months Remarks, if any Term Loan, Working Capital Loan Assets Care and Reconstruction Enterprise limited 1460.45 10,509.12 12,088.42 - Bank of India 24.12 166.75 201.96 - Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited 10.57 82.01 88.58 - HUDCO 61.93 623.30 617.62 - Punjab & Sind Bank 29.70 255.56 215.43 - Total 1,586.78 11,636.73 13,212.01

Note: The unprovided interest amount reported above has been calculated by the management at simple interest and after considering regrouping of other financial liability to borrowings (Refer Note – 45(ii)). upto March 31,2024.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any short term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries (as defined under the Act).

x. (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanation given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in Compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking / housing finance activities during the year and is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of H233.07 million in the current financial year and H185.30 million cash loss was incurred in the previous year without considering the impact of qualification amount. (Refer Paragraph 2 of Basis Of Qualified Opinion of our Audit Report).

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. We draw attention to Note 35 to the standalone financial statements, which indicates that the Company has incurred a net loss of H 718.93 million during the year ended 31 March

2024 and, as of that date, the Companys net worth is fully eroded and that the current liabilities exceed its current assets by H17,775.88 million. As explained in the aforesaid note, State Bank of India (financial creditor) had filed an application before National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Kolkata Bench for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution

Process (CIRP) under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which was dismissed by NCLT, Cuttack Bench. SBI preferred an appeal before National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) New Delhi which has directed the NCLT, Cuttack Bench to restore the application and proceed further in accordance with law. The order of NCLAT has been challenged by the Company in the Honble Supreme Court by way of a Civil Appeal and the same has been admitted on 9 September 2021.

On 7 November 2022, Honble Supreme Court passed an Order to the effect that NCLT may continue to hear the application filed by SBI but the same may not be given effect till the next date of hearing before Honble Supreme Court, and the matter is pending. Oriental Bank of Commerce, since merged with Punjab National Bank, had filed an application for initiating CIRP under IBC which was admitted vide NCLT order dated 28 November 2022 and an Interim Resolution Professional had been appointed. The NCLT order has been challenged before NCLAT and the matter is pending. Meanwhile, Honble Orissa High Court has stayed the operation of the NCLT order dated 28 November 2022. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as going concern and therefore it may be unable to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities including potential liabilities in the normal course of business. All the assets including non-current assets and liabilities are still being carried at their book value except Capital Work in Progress which has been restated at its recoverable value in the previous year. The appropriateness of assumption of going concern, and evaluation of recoverable value of its non-current assets is critically dependent upon the debt resolution of the Company which is under process, the Companys ability to raise requisite finance, generate cash flows in future to meet its obligations and to earn profits in future. The ability of the Company to continue as a going concern is solely dependent on the successful outcome of these conditions, which are not wholly within the control of the Company.

The Management of the Company has prepared the statement on going concern basis based on their assessment of the successful outcome of the debt resolution which will enhance the Companys viability till then the Companys operations continue under conversion arrangement.

On the basis of the above and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, the aforesaid events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding whether the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 15 (g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of VISA Steel Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of VISA Steel Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that : i. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; ii. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and iii. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Basis for Qualified opinion

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness has been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements as at March 31, 2024: The Companys internal financial controls relating to application of appropriate policies and procedures that provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles were not operating effectively which resulted in non-recognition of interest expense as indicated in Note 16B to the standalone financial statements.

9. A ‘material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim standalone financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Qualified opinion

10. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and except for the effects of the material weakness described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Explanatory paragraph

11. We also have audited, in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the standalone financial statements of VISA Steel Limited which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the related Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, Statement of changes in equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information. Resultant impact of this material weakness has been appropriately considered in our audit of the March 31, 2024 standalone financial statements of VISA Steel Limited and this report affect our report dated May 30, 2024, which expressed a qualified opinion on those standalone financial statements.