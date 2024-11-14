iifl-logo-icon 1
Visa Steel Ltd Board Meeting

43.2
(-5.01%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Visa Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
VISA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. (ii) Raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares of the Company and/or warrants convertible into Equity Shares of the Company and/or other securities of the company by way of preferential allotment or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company wherever required. Outcome of the Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
VISA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) Outcome of the Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
VISA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
VISA STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) Outcome of the Board Meeting - Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting - Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.02.2024)

