Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Share Price

891.9
(-1.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open941
  • Day's High946
  • 52 Wk High998.8
  • Prev. Close900.9
  • Day's Low879.3
  • 52 Wk Low 471.6
  • Turnover (lac)2,033.99
  • P/E11.03
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value435.97
  • EPS81.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,812.17
  • Div. Yield0.83
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

941

Prev. Close

900.9

Turnover(Lac.)

2,033.99

Day's High

946

Day's Low

879.3

52 Week's High

998.8

52 Week's Low

471.6

Book Value

435.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,812.17

P/E

11.03

EPS

81.69

Divi. Yield

0.83

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 10

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.20%

Foreign: 1.19%

Indian: 57.48%

Non-Promoter- 4.85%

Institutions: 4.85%

Non-Institutions: 36.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.96

53.96

53.96

26.98

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,048.06

1,804.9

1,646.9

1,199.71

Net Worth

2,102.02

1,858.86

1,700.86

1,226.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,602.95

1,844.23

1,611.94

1,633.78

yoy growth (%)

41.14

14.41

-1.33

-7.46

Raw materials

-1,096.99

-935.34

-940.19

-775.43

As % of sales

42.14

50.71

58.32

47.46

Employee costs

-206.71

-166.28

-155.09

-162.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

657.06

227.39

-92.23

105.92

Depreciation

-110.22

-104.22

-104.21

-98.16

Tax paid

-149.19

-60.64

25.44

-18.91

Working capital

172.46

137.74

-127.67

-0.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.14

14.41

-1.33

-7.46

Op profit growth

140.06

277.85

-68.14

-35.25

EBIT growth

152.31

3,883.35

-96.46

-43.82

Net profit growth

204.56

-343.35

-720.65

-94.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,780.17

2,676.39

2,602.95

1,844.23

1,611.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,780.17

2,676.39

2,602.95

1,844.23

1,611.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

42.22

24.31

16.6

49.78

21.24

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

900.9

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.6

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

39.31

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.45

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.99

026.47-20.46024.47-35.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Baijayant Panda

Managing Director

Subhrakant Panda

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N R Mohanty

Chief Finance Officer & CS

Prem Khandelwal

Whole-time Director

C R Ray

Non Executive Director

Stefan Georg Amrein

Independent Director

Bijoy Kumar Das

Independent Director

Latha Ravindran

Independent Director

Barada Kanta Mishra

Non Executive Director

Nalini Ranjan Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

Summary

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) established in November 20, 1961 as a Public Limited Company, is a leading, fully integrated producer of ferro chrome in India. Located in the State of Odisha known for its natural resources, the Company is Indias largest producer of ferro chrome with 190 MVA installed furnace capacity backed up by 204.55 MW captive power facilities and extensive chrome ore mining tracts. The Companys ferro chrome output is primarily exported to Korea, China, Japan and Taiwan.The Company operates two manufacturing units at Therubali and Choudwar in Odisha with a total production capacity of 284,000 TPA and a smelting capacity of 190 MVA. It also enjoys two captive mines (in Sukinda and Mahargiri) with a capacity of 6.51 lakh TPA. IMFA has captive power generation capacity of 204.55 MW and solar power capacity of 4.55 MW. During 2000-01, companys turnover has crossed the Rs.200 crore milestone for the first time despite adverse market conditions for its products which prevailed during the year.In 2005-06, the Company completed Composite Scheme of Arrangement & Amalgamation approved by the Shareholders and Creditors as also by the Honble High Court of Orissa vide its Order dated 13th October 2006. Consequently, ICCL merged with the Company effective from the Appointed date i.e., 01st April, 2005. Pursuant to orders of the Honble High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Orissa dated 6th November, 2009 and 24th November, 2009 respectively, the Ferro Alloys Div
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹891.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd is ₹4812.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd is 11.03 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd is ₹471.6 and ₹998.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd?

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.06%, 3 Years at 26.58%, 1 Year at 77.17%, 6 Month at 21.71%, 3 Month at 29.45% and 1 Month at 3.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.69 %
Institutions - 4.85 %
Public - 36.46 %

