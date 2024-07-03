Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹941
Prev. Close₹900.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,033.99
Day's High₹946
Day's Low₹879.3
52 Week's High₹998.8
52 Week's Low₹471.6
Book Value₹435.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,812.17
P/E11.03
EPS81.69
Divi. Yield0.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.96
53.96
53.96
26.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,048.06
1,804.9
1,646.9
1,199.71
Net Worth
2,102.02
1,858.86
1,700.86
1,226.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,602.95
1,844.23
1,611.94
1,633.78
yoy growth (%)
41.14
14.41
-1.33
-7.46
Raw materials
-1,096.99
-935.34
-940.19
-775.43
As % of sales
42.14
50.71
58.32
47.46
Employee costs
-206.71
-166.28
-155.09
-162.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
657.06
227.39
-92.23
105.92
Depreciation
-110.22
-104.22
-104.21
-98.16
Tax paid
-149.19
-60.64
25.44
-18.91
Working capital
172.46
137.74
-127.67
-0.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.14
14.41
-1.33
-7.46
Op profit growth
140.06
277.85
-68.14
-35.25
EBIT growth
152.31
3,883.35
-96.46
-43.82
Net profit growth
204.56
-343.35
-720.65
-94.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,780.17
2,676.39
2,602.95
1,844.23
1,611.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,780.17
2,676.39
2,602.95
1,844.23
1,611.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
42.22
24.31
16.6
49.78
21.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
900.9
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.6
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
39.31
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.45
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.99
|0
|26.47
|-20.46
|0
|24.47
|-35.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Baijayant Panda
Managing Director
Subhrakant Panda
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N R Mohanty
Chief Finance Officer & CS
Prem Khandelwal
Whole-time Director
C R Ray
Non Executive Director
Stefan Georg Amrein
Independent Director
Bijoy Kumar Das
Independent Director
Latha Ravindran
Independent Director
Barada Kanta Mishra
Non Executive Director
Nalini Ranjan Mohanty
Reports by Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
Summary
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) established in November 20, 1961 as a Public Limited Company, is a leading, fully integrated producer of ferro chrome in India. Located in the State of Odisha known for its natural resources, the Company is Indias largest producer of ferro chrome with 190 MVA installed furnace capacity backed up by 204.55 MW captive power facilities and extensive chrome ore mining tracts. The Companys ferro chrome output is primarily exported to Korea, China, Japan and Taiwan.The Company operates two manufacturing units at Therubali and Choudwar in Odisha with a total production capacity of 284,000 TPA and a smelting capacity of 190 MVA. It also enjoys two captive mines (in Sukinda and Mahargiri) with a capacity of 6.51 lakh TPA. IMFA has captive power generation capacity of 204.55 MW and solar power capacity of 4.55 MW. During 2000-01, companys turnover has crossed the Rs.200 crore milestone for the first time despite adverse market conditions for its products which prevailed during the year.In 2005-06, the Company completed Composite Scheme of Arrangement & Amalgamation approved by the Shareholders and Creditors as also by the Honble High Court of Orissa vide its Order dated 13th October 2006. Consequently, ICCL merged with the Company effective from the Appointed date i.e., 01st April, 2005. Pursuant to orders of the Honble High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Orissa dated 6th November, 2009 and 24th November, 2009 respectively, the Ferro Alloys Div
Read More
The Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹891.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd is ₹4812.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd is 11.03 and 2.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd is ₹471.6 and ₹998.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.06%, 3 Years at 26.58%, 1 Year at 77.17%, 6 Month at 21.71%, 3 Month at 29.45% and 1 Month at 3.27%.
