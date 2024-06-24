As per Corporate Announcement attached Declared Special Dividend of INR 15/- (Rupees fifteen only) per equity share of INR 10/- each for financial year ending 31st March 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 22nd March 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said Special Dividend shall be Monday, 8th April 2024 . The Special Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Saturday the 27th April 2024