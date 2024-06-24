iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Dividend

910.15
(1.58%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:34:53 AM

Indian Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202414 Nov 202415 Nov 202410100Interim
As per announcement attached
Dividend23 May 202422 Jul 2024-7.575Final
Final dividend of Rs 7.50/- per Equity Shares of Rs of 10/- each recommended by the Board subject to approval of Shareholders. The Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution have revised the Book Closure date as follows: 23rd July 2024 to 31st July 2024 ( both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and Payment of Final Dividend if declared at the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)
Dividend29 Mar 20248 Apr 20248 Apr 202415150Special
As per Corporate Announcement attached Declared Special Dividend of INR 15/- (Rupees fifteen only) per equity share of INR 10/- each for financial year ending 31st March 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 22nd March 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said Special Dividend shall be Monday, 8th April 2024 . The Special Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Saturday the 27th April 2024

Indian Metals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.