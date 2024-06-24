|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|10
|100
|Interim
|As per announcement attached
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|-
|7.5
|75
|Final
|Final dividend of Rs 7.50/- per Equity Shares of Rs of 10/- each recommended by the Board subject to approval of Shareholders. The Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution have revised the Book Closure date as follows: 23rd July 2024 to 31st July 2024 ( both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and Payment of Final Dividend if declared at the AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)
|Dividend
|29 Mar 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|15
|150
|Special
|As per Corporate Announcement attached Declared Special Dividend of INR 15/- (Rupees fifteen only) per equity share of INR 10/- each for financial year ending 31st March 2024. As intimated vide our letter dated 22nd March 2024, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said Special Dividend shall be Monday, 8th April 2024 . The Special Dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or before Saturday the 27th April 2024
