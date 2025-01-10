Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.96
53.96
53.96
26.98
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,048.06
1,804.9
1,646.9
1,199.71
Net Worth
2,102.02
1,858.86
1,700.86
1,226.69
Minority Interest
Debt
210.75
367.93
518.34
708.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
61.39
55.77
61.92
94.88
Total Liabilities
2,374.16
2,282.56
2,281.12
2,029.94
Fixed Assets
1,075.02
1,038.84
991.59
1,017.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
364.32
376.75
261.72
227.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
40.25
10.61
15.56
19.86
Networking Capital
797.81
829.71
989.81
715.86
Inventories
711.83
647.47
622.2
445.33
Inventory Days
87.24
88.13
Sundry Debtors
84.73
85.65
140.57
92.2
Debtor Days
19.71
18.24
Other Current Assets
499.09
461.1
766.06
692.93
Sundry Creditors
-242.8
-214.36
-157.13
-196.07
Creditor Days
22.03
38.8
Other Current Liabilities
-255.04
-150.15
-381.89
-318.53
Cash
96.76
26.65
22.44
49.46
Total Assets
2,374.16
2,282.56
2,281.12
2,029.94
