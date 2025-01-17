Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.14
14.41
-1.33
-7.46
Op profit growth
139.94
279.97
-67.38
-36.99
EBIT growth
153
4,700.67
-96.95
-45.98
Net profit growth
204.55
-350.48
6,418.62
-100.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
31.12
18.31
5.51
16.67
EBIT margin
27.53
15.35
0.36
11.84
Net profit margin
19.48
9.03
-4.12
-0.06
RoCE
32.99
14.26
0.29
9.15
RoNW
8.57
3.58
-1.47
-0.02
RoA
5.83
2.09
-0.83
-0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
94.09
61.89
-24.45
0
Dividend per share
12.5
10
0
5
Cash EPS
73.58
23.1
-63.27
-36.76
Book value per share
317.92
460.32
401.79
433.77
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.4
3.65
-2.31
0
P/CEPS
5.63
9.78
-0.89
-3.54
P/B
1.3
0.49
0.14
0.3
EV/EBIDTA
3.26
4.77
8.86
4.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
2.65
4.85
0
0
Tax payout
-22.8
-26.91
-27.32
-19.74
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.32
12.35
9.36
12.87
Inventory days
74.84
86.77
110.55
108.68
Creditor days
-35.9
-47.87
-58.4
-65.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-12.15
-5.17
-0.06
-2.06
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.5
0.61
0.6
Net debt / op. profit
0.57
1.86
7.53
2.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-42.14
-50.71
-58.32
-47.46
Employee costs
-7.96
-9.02
-9.62
-9.92
Other costs
-18.76
-21.95
-26.53
-25.93
