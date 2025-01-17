iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Key Ratios

896.9
(0.11%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.14

14.41

-1.33

-7.46

Op profit growth

139.94

279.97

-67.38

-36.99

EBIT growth

153

4,700.67

-96.95

-45.98

Net profit growth

204.55

-350.48

6,418.62

-100.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

31.12

18.31

5.51

16.67

EBIT margin

27.53

15.35

0.36

11.84

Net profit margin

19.48

9.03

-4.12

-0.06

RoCE

32.99

14.26

0.29

9.15

RoNW

8.57

3.58

-1.47

-0.02

RoA

5.83

2.09

-0.83

-0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

94.09

61.89

-24.45

0

Dividend per share

12.5

10

0

5

Cash EPS

73.58

23.1

-63.27

-36.76

Book value per share

317.92

460.32

401.79

433.77

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.4

3.65

-2.31

0

P/CEPS

5.63

9.78

-0.89

-3.54

P/B

1.3

0.49

0.14

0.3

EV/EBIDTA

3.26

4.77

8.86

4.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

2.65

4.85

0

0

Tax payout

-22.8

-26.91

-27.32

-19.74

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.32

12.35

9.36

12.87

Inventory days

74.84

86.77

110.55

108.68

Creditor days

-35.9

-47.87

-58.4

-65.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-12.15

-5.17

-0.06

-2.06

Net debt / equity

0.27

0.5

0.61

0.6

Net debt / op. profit

0.57

1.86

7.53

2.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-42.14

-50.71

-58.32

-47.46

Employee costs

-7.96

-9.02

-9.62

-9.92

Other costs

-18.76

-21.95

-26.53

-25.93

