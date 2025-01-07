Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
2,602.95
1,844.23
1,611.94
1,633.78
yoy growth (%)
41.14
14.41
-1.33
-7.46
Raw materials
-1,096.99
-935.34
-940.19
-775.43
As % of sales
42.14
50.71
58.32
47.46
Employee costs
-206.71
-166.28
-155.09
-162.09
As % of sales
7.94
9.01
9.62
9.92
Other costs
-488.48
-404.88
-427.28
-415.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.76
21.95
26.5
25.44
Operating profit
810.77
337.73
89.38
280.6
OPM
31.14
18.31
5.54
17.17
Depreciation
-110.22
-104.22
-104.21
-98.16
Interest expense
-61.55
-57.42
-99.38
-96.43
Other income
18.06
51.3
21.98
19.91
Profit before tax
657.06
227.39
-92.23
105.92
Taxes
-149.19
-60.64
25.44
-18.91
Tax rate
-22.7
-26.66
-27.58
-17.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
507.87
166.75
-66.79
87.01
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.73
-75.97
Net profit
507.87
166.75
-68.52
11.04
yoy growth (%)
204.56
-343.35
-720.65
-94.08
NPM
19.51
9.04
-4.25
0.67
