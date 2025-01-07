iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

931.15
(3.42%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

2,602.95

1,844.23

1,611.94

1,633.78

yoy growth (%)

41.14

14.41

-1.33

-7.46

Raw materials

-1,096.99

-935.34

-940.19

-775.43

As % of sales

42.14

50.71

58.32

47.46

Employee costs

-206.71

-166.28

-155.09

-162.09

As % of sales

7.94

9.01

9.62

9.92

Other costs

-488.48

-404.88

-427.28

-415.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.76

21.95

26.5

25.44

Operating profit

810.77

337.73

89.38

280.6

OPM

31.14

18.31

5.54

17.17

Depreciation

-110.22

-104.22

-104.21

-98.16

Interest expense

-61.55

-57.42

-99.38

-96.43

Other income

18.06

51.3

21.98

19.91

Profit before tax

657.06

227.39

-92.23

105.92

Taxes

-149.19

-60.64

25.44

-18.91

Tax rate

-22.7

-26.66

-27.58

-17.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

507.87

166.75

-66.79

87.01

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.73

-75.97

Net profit

507.87

166.75

-68.52

11.04

yoy growth (%)

204.56

-343.35

-720.65

-94.08

NPM

19.51

9.04

-4.25

0.67

