Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
657.06
227.39
-92.23
105.92
Depreciation
-110.22
-104.22
-104.21
-98.16
Tax paid
-149.19
-60.64
25.44
-18.91
Working capital
172.46
137.74
-127.67
-0.76
Other operating items
Operating
570.11
200.27
-298.67
-11.92
Capital expenditure
68.48
38.91
144.83
73.31
Free cash flow
638.59
239.18
-153.84
61.39
Equity raised
2,379.21
2,082.55
2,239.69
2,287.68
Investing
34.17
86.47
-39.8
-132.63
Financing
-101.97
57.08
-40.45
-57.12
Dividends paid
13.49
8.09
0
0
Net in cash
2,963.49
2,473.37
2,005.59
2,159.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.