Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

900.4
(-0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Indian Metals FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

657.06

227.39

-92.23

105.92

Depreciation

-110.22

-104.22

-104.21

-98.16

Tax paid

-149.19

-60.64

25.44

-18.91

Working capital

172.46

137.74

-127.67

-0.76

Other operating items

Operating

570.11

200.27

-298.67

-11.92

Capital expenditure

68.48

38.91

144.83

73.31

Free cash flow

638.59

239.18

-153.84

61.39

Equity raised

2,379.21

2,082.55

2,239.69

2,287.68

Investing

34.17

86.47

-39.8

-132.63

Financing

-101.97

57.08

-40.45

-57.12

Dividends paid

13.49

8.09

0

0

Net in cash

2,963.49

2,473.37

2,005.59

2,159.33

