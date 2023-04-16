To The Members of

Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income),the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (together referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Description How the matter was addressed A. Evaluation of uncertain tax Positions (as described in Note 36A (a) to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements) Our Procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands till the year ended 31st March, 2024 from the management. B. Pending litigations including litigation for excess extraction of minerals and differential stamp duty & registration fee in respect of mines (as described in Note 36A (b)(i), 36A (b)(ii), and 45, to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements) We involved our internal experts to evaluate the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. The Company is subject to number of claims and litigations mainly related to excess extraction of minerals and differential stamp duty & registration fee in respect of mines which are pending at different adjudication authorities and Courts. The assessment of the likelihood and quantum of any liability in respect of these matters can be judgmental due to the uncertainty about the outcome. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. This area is significant to our audit, since the amounts involved are material to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and involves estimation of outcome. We discussed with the managements tax team to understand the status of all significant provisions, and any changes to managements judgements in the year. We read correspondence with tax authorities and Companys external tax advisors/lawyers to evaluate our assessment of recorded estimates and evaluate the completeness of the provisions recorded and whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. Our Procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification and monitoring of significant developments in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof; Obtained the list of litigations from the management and reviewed their assessment of the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the litigations. This involved assessing the probability of an unfavorable outcome of a given proceeding and the reliability of estimates of related amounts; Performed substantive procedures including tracing from underlying documents/communications from the respective authorities and re-computation of the amounts involved; Assessed managements conclusions through discussions held with their in-house experts and understanding precedents in similar cases; Obtained and evaluated the independent confirmations from the consultants representing the Company before the various authorities/courts; and Assessed and validated the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures made by the management in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Information other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include Ind AS Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information, and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

¦ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in the paragraph 2(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - Refer Note 36 and 45 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement

v. a. The interim dividends declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

b. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

c. As stated in Note 58 to the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective accounting software:

The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account relating to payroll and the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) for the period 1st April, 2023 to 16th November, 2023. Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our Report of even date.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Physical Verification of Property, Plant and Equipment has been conducted by the management during the year. All the Property, Plant and Equipments of the Company have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular phased programme of physical verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipments. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) recorded as Property, Plant and Equipment in the books of accounts of the Company are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except as detailed herein below:

Description Gross carrying value (Rs in Crore) Held in name of Whether promoter, Director or their Relative or employee Period held - Indicate range, Where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Free Hold Land 0.02 Indian Metal Carbide Limited (IMCL) No Since 2018 The deed of conveyance is in the erstwhile name of subsidiary which had amalgamated with the Company

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year and in our opinion the coverage and procedure adopted by the management for such verification is appropriate. As per the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of records, no discrepancies were noticed during the physical verification of inventory as compared to book records by the management which could aggregate 10% or more for each class of inventory.

(b) As disclosed in Note 59(vi) to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs five Crore in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of

the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts.

iii. (a) During the year the Company has provided unsecured loans to one subsidiary company. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loan to subsidiary and guarantee provided to a related party in earlier year is as per table given below:

(Rs in Crore)

Particulars Loans Guarantee Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiary 21.73 NIL Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case Subsidiary 221.37 NIL

(Also refer Note 14 and 41(b) to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements which includes above loan)

(b) The terms and conditions of the loan granted during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest except that the loans and interest thereon are repayable/payable on demand, which may be prejudicial to the Companys interest as the borrowing Companys ability to repay/pay such loan/interest is contingent on the outcome of certain matters as detailed in Note 42 and 43 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

(c) The Company has granted loan during the year to the subsidiary Company is repayable on demand and therefore the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

(d) As explained in clause 3(iii)(c) above the loan is repayable on demand and we have been informed that no demand for principal and interest have been made by the Company till date and accordingly there is no amount which is overdue.

(e) As explained in clause 3 (iii) (d) aforesaid, there is no amount which is overdue. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) As disclosed in Note 14 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements during the year, the Company has granted loans which is repayable on demand. The following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to related parties as defined in Clause 76 of Section 2 of the Companies Act 2013

Particulars Related Party Aggregate amount of loan Repayable on Demand 221.37 Crore Percentage of loan to the total loans 100%

(Also refer Note 14 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements which includes above loan)

iv. The Company has not granted loans or provided any guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for manufacturing of High Carbon Ferro Chrome. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, sales tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, sales tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, as on 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the dues as at 31st March, 2024 of income tax, goods and services tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Amount (In Crore)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount involved (Rs in Crore) Amount unpaid (Rs in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.16 Assessment Years 2010-11 Orissa Fligh Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 5.52 1.66 Assessment Years 2018-19 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)-I, Bhubaneswar Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 29.64 Assessment Years 2017-18 Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals)-I, Bhubaneswar Orissa Sales Tax Act, 1947 Sales Tax 0.07 0.04 1994-95 Odisha Sales Tax Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.39 0.19 1993-2002 Revisional Authority, New Delhi Central Excise Act, 1944 Odisha Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Cenvat Credit reversal Value Added Tax 0.01 1.52 0.01 2011-2012 November 2007 to September 2011 Deputy Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs & Service Tax Odisha Sales Tax Tribunal Odisha Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax 0.54 October 2011 to March 2015 High Court Odisha Value Added Tax Act, 2004 Value Added Tax 5.62 5.62 April 2017 to March 2020 Additional commissioner of sales Tax (Appeal) Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 CGST and SGST 2.86 2.65 October - November, 2018 State Tax Officer, CT and GST, Rayagada

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) According to the records of the Company

examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained term loans during the year and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix) (c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Standalone

Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, we report that funds raised on short-term basis have prima facie not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies. Accordingly, clause 3 (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally). Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable the Company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 was required to be filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower Complaints has been received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) to 3(xii) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with the sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non- banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

Standalone

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has one Core Investment Company as a part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 51 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 48 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Act. This matter has been disclosed in Note 48 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Annexure "B" To the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.