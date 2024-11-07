iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd Board Meeting

Indian Metals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per corporate announcement attached As per announcement attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Taking on record inter-alia the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. As per Announcement attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202413 May 2024
INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 3pt March 2024 and (2) recommendation of final dividend on the equity share capital for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Final dividend of Rs 7.50/- per Equity Shares of Rs of 10/- each recommended by the Board subject to approval of Shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 29th March 2024 to consider inter-alia declaration of Special Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. As per Corporate Announcement attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
INDIAN METALS & FERRO ALLOYS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 30th January 2024 to consider and take on record inter-alia the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated)of the Company for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023. The trading window has already been closed with effect from 1st January 2024 pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 for all the Directors Key Managerial Persons Designated Persons and the Connected Persons covered under the said regulations and shall remain closed till 1st February 2024 for the purpose of declaration of unaudited financial results. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

