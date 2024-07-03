iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Share Price

13.02
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:23 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.55
  • Day's High13.55
  • 52 Wk High32.4
  • Prev. Close13.45
  • Day's Low12.6
  • 52 Wk Low 13.1
  • Turnover (lac)23.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)276.25
  • Div. Yield0
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

13.55

Prev. Close

13.45

Turnover(Lac.)

23.03

Day's High

13.55

Day's Low

12.6

52 Week's High

32.4

52 Week's Low

13.1

Book Value

7.36

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

276.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 49.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.22

21.22

22.22

22.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

140.01

139.35

152.68

95.79

Net Worth

161.23

160.57

174.9

118.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

127.61

87.25

123.72

91.07

yoy growth (%)

46.25

-29.47

35.85

-19.83

Raw materials

-45.63

-32.24

-33.93

-24.58

As % of sales

35.75

36.95

27.42

26.99

Employee costs

-4.25

-4.78

-6.44

-5.78

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.56

-0.12

15.98

8.15

Depreciation

-1.86

-2.29

-2.49

-2.14

Tax paid

1.43

0.08

-5.53

-2.72

Working capital

48.43

6.22

-0.53

10.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

46.25

-29.47

35.85

-19.83

Op profit growth

1,815.7

-96.34

68.37

49.18

EBIT growth

6,799.85

-98.35

84.43

102.96

Net profit growth

-8,292.98

-100.32

92.68

405.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

87.25

133.31

124.1

92.57

115.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0.49

1.5

1.67

Net Sales

87.25

133.31

123.61

91.07

113.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.22

Other Income

1.88

1.12

1.41

0.25

0.03

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

900.9

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.6

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

39.31

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.45

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.99

026.47-20.46024.47-35.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Plistina Dkhar

Managing Director

Aditya Vimalkumar Agarwal

Independent Director

PRAMOD KUMAR SHAH

Independent Director

Nirmalya Bhattacharyya

Director

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Sumanta Kumar Patra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

Summary

Shyam Century Ferrous Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company by shares on April 12, 2011. The Company operate a plant at Byrnihat, in the state of Meghalaya and is engaged in manufacturing Ferro-Alloys and Generation of Power.The Company is in the production of Ferro-Silicon, one of the major raw ingredients of Stainless Steel and small quantities in Mild Steel i.e. MS Steel. In Mild Steel it is used as reductant, while in Stainless Steel it is used as a grain refiner that enhances the brightness. The Company has a plant located at Byrnihat, Meghalaya near Guwahati with a production capacity of around 21,600 MT approx of ferro-silicon annually. The plant has also a captive power generation unit with an installed capacity of 14 MW approx. And the power generated by the same is mostly used for production of Ferro-Silicon which is a major component in making FeSi.The Company is selling product across India. The strategic location at the Northeastern India gives the Company an advantageous exposure to abundant raw materials like coal, lam cole and quartz at the nearby vicinity. Besides Ferro-Silicon, the Company has the facility to produce Silico-Manganese and other Ferro-alloys.Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement with the Company, Star Ferro and Cement Limited and their respective shareholders in 2014-15, the business of Ferro Alloys unit of Star Ferro and Cement Limited along with captive power plant was demerged into the Company and the investment i
Company FAQs

What is the Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd share price today?

The Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is ₹276.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is 0 and 1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is ₹13.1 and ₹32.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd?

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.00%, 3 Years at -7.96%, 1 Year at -37.59%, 6 Month at -23.41%, 3 Month at -24.05% and 1 Month at -9.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.95 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 49.02 %

