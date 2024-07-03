Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹13.55
Prev. Close₹13.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.03
Day's High₹13.55
Day's Low₹12.6
52 Week's High₹32.4
52 Week's Low₹13.1
Book Value₹7.36
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)276.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.22
21.22
22.22
22.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.01
139.35
152.68
95.79
Net Worth
161.23
160.57
174.9
118.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
127.61
87.25
123.72
91.07
yoy growth (%)
46.25
-29.47
35.85
-19.83
Raw materials
-45.63
-32.24
-33.93
-24.58
As % of sales
35.75
36.95
27.42
26.99
Employee costs
-4.25
-4.78
-6.44
-5.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.56
-0.12
15.98
8.15
Depreciation
-1.86
-2.29
-2.49
-2.14
Tax paid
1.43
0.08
-5.53
-2.72
Working capital
48.43
6.22
-0.53
10.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
46.25
-29.47
35.85
-19.83
Op profit growth
1,815.7
-96.34
68.37
49.18
EBIT growth
6,799.85
-98.35
84.43
102.96
Net profit growth
-8,292.98
-100.32
92.68
405.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
87.25
133.31
124.1
92.57
115.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0.49
1.5
1.67
Net Sales
87.25
133.31
123.61
91.07
113.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.22
Other Income
1.88
1.12
1.41
0.25
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
900.9
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.6
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
39.31
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.45
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.99
|0
|26.47
|-20.46
|0
|24.47
|-35.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Plistina Dkhar
Managing Director
Aditya Vimalkumar Agarwal
Independent Director
PRAMOD KUMAR SHAH
Independent Director
Nirmalya Bhattacharyya
Director
Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Sumanta Kumar Patra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Agarwal
Reports by Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
Summary
Shyam Century Ferrous Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company by shares on April 12, 2011. The Company operate a plant at Byrnihat, in the state of Meghalaya and is engaged in manufacturing Ferro-Alloys and Generation of Power.The Company is in the production of Ferro-Silicon, one of the major raw ingredients of Stainless Steel and small quantities in Mild Steel i.e. MS Steel. In Mild Steel it is used as reductant, while in Stainless Steel it is used as a grain refiner that enhances the brightness. The Company has a plant located at Byrnihat, Meghalaya near Guwahati with a production capacity of around 21,600 MT approx of ferro-silicon annually. The plant has also a captive power generation unit with an installed capacity of 14 MW approx. And the power generated by the same is mostly used for production of Ferro-Silicon which is a major component in making FeSi.The Company is selling product across India. The strategic location at the Northeastern India gives the Company an advantageous exposure to abundant raw materials like coal, lam cole and quartz at the nearby vicinity. Besides Ferro-Silicon, the Company has the facility to produce Silico-Manganese and other Ferro-alloys.Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement with the Company, Star Ferro and Cement Limited and their respective shareholders in 2014-15, the business of Ferro Alloys unit of Star Ferro and Cement Limited along with captive power plant was demerged into the Company and the investment i
Read More
The Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is ₹276.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is 0 and 1.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd is ₹13.1 and ₹32.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.00%, 3 Years at -7.96%, 1 Year at -37.59%, 6 Month at -23.41%, 3 Month at -24.05% and 1 Month at -9.61%.
