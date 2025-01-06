iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.7
(-5.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

Shyam Century FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.56

-0.12

15.98

8.15

Depreciation

-1.86

-2.29

-2.49

-2.14

Tax paid

1.43

0.08

-5.53

-2.72

Working capital

48.43

6.22

-0.53

10.5

Other operating items

Operating

66.56

3.89

7.42

13.77

Capital expenditure

0.1

0.32

4.35

-53.84

Free cash flow

66.67

4.21

11.77

-40.06

Equity raised

185.96

175.54

144.13

133.91

Investing

-33.74

0

0

0

Financing

3.6

-14.66

-13.38

10.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

222.5

165.09

142.53

103.96

