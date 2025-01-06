Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.56
-0.12
15.98
8.15
Depreciation
-1.86
-2.29
-2.49
-2.14
Tax paid
1.43
0.08
-5.53
-2.72
Working capital
48.43
6.22
-0.53
10.5
Other operating items
Operating
66.56
3.89
7.42
13.77
Capital expenditure
0.1
0.32
4.35
-53.84
Free cash flow
66.67
4.21
11.77
-40.06
Equity raised
185.96
175.54
144.13
133.91
Investing
-33.74
0
0
0
Financing
3.6
-14.66
-13.38
10.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
222.5
165.09
142.53
103.96
