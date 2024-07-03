Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
35.63
34.66
17.6
33.45
15.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.63
34.66
17.6
33.45
15.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.43
0.31
0.16
0.49
0.43
Total Income
36.07
34.97
17.76
33.95
16.31
Total Expenditure
32.91
32.35
14.34
27.56
16.56
PBIDT
3.16
2.62
3.42
6.39
-0.25
Interest
0.28
0.3
0.08
0.13
0.09
PBDT
2.88
2.32
3.34
6.26
-0.34
Depreciation
0.46
0.46
0.46
0.57
0.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.64
0.47
0.52
1.49
-0.24
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.78
1.39
2.36
4.2
-0.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.61
2.59
3.29
5.21
-0.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.61
2.59
3.29
5.21
-0.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.16
0.12
0.15
0.23
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.86
7.55
19.43
19.1
-1.57
PBDTM(%)
8.08
6.69
18.97
18.71
-2.14
PATM(%)
4.99
4.01
13.4
12.55
-4.15
