iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Quarterly Results

12.72
(0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

35.63

34.66

17.6

33.45

15.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.63

34.66

17.6

33.45

15.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.43

0.31

0.16

0.49

0.43

Total Income

36.07

34.97

17.76

33.95

16.31

Total Expenditure

32.91

32.35

14.34

27.56

16.56

PBIDT

3.16

2.62

3.42

6.39

-0.25

Interest

0.28

0.3

0.08

0.13

0.09

PBDT

2.88

2.32

3.34

6.26

-0.34

Depreciation

0.46

0.46

0.46

0.57

0.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.64

0.47

0.52

1.49

-0.24

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.78

1.39

2.36

4.2

-0.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.61

2.59

3.29

5.21

-0.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.61

2.59

3.29

5.21

-0.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.16

0.12

0.15

0.23

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.22

22.22

22.22

22.22

22.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.86

7.55

19.43

19.1

-1.57

PBDTM(%)

8.08

6.69

18.97

18.71

-2.14

PATM(%)

4.99

4.01

13.4

12.55

-4.15

Shyam Century: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.