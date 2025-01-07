Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
127.61
87.25
123.72
91.07
yoy growth (%)
46.25
-29.47
35.85
-19.83
Raw materials
-45.63
-32.24
-33.93
-24.58
As % of sales
35.75
36.95
27.42
26.99
Employee costs
-4.25
-4.78
-6.44
-5.78
As % of sales
3.33
5.48
5.21
6.34
Other costs
-64.57
-49.54
-64.55
-49.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
50.59
56.77
52.17
54.4
Operating profit
13.15
0.68
18.78
11.15
OPM
10.31
0.78
15.18
12.25
Depreciation
-1.86
-2.29
-2.49
-2.14
Interest expense
-0.79
-0.4
-1.1
-1.11
Other income
8.06
1.88
0.79
0.25
Profit before tax
18.56
-0.12
15.98
8.15
Taxes
1.43
0.08
-5.53
-2.72
Tax rate
7.71
-71.68
-34.61
-33.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.99
-0.03
10.45
5.42
Exceptional items
-17.19
0
0
0
Net profit
2.8
-0.03
10.45
5.42
yoy growth (%)
-8,292.98
-100.32
92.68
405.13
NPM
2.19
-0.03
8.44
5.95
