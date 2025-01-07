iifl-logo-icon 1
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.72
(0.16%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

127.61

87.25

123.72

91.07

yoy growth (%)

46.25

-29.47

35.85

-19.83

Raw materials

-45.63

-32.24

-33.93

-24.58

As % of sales

35.75

36.95

27.42

26.99

Employee costs

-4.25

-4.78

-6.44

-5.78

As % of sales

3.33

5.48

5.21

6.34

Other costs

-64.57

-49.54

-64.55

-49.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

50.59

56.77

52.17

54.4

Operating profit

13.15

0.68

18.78

11.15

OPM

10.31

0.78

15.18

12.25

Depreciation

-1.86

-2.29

-2.49

-2.14

Interest expense

-0.79

-0.4

-1.1

-1.11

Other income

8.06

1.88

0.79

0.25

Profit before tax

18.56

-0.12

15.98

8.15

Taxes

1.43

0.08

-5.53

-2.72

Tax rate

7.71

-71.68

-34.61

-33.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.99

-0.03

10.45

5.42

Exceptional items

-17.19

0

0

0

Net profit

2.8

-0.03

10.45

5.42

yoy growth (%)

-8,292.98

-100.32

92.68

405.13

NPM

2.19

-0.03

8.44

5.95

