Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.22
21.22
22.22
22.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
140.01
139.35
152.68
95.79
Net Worth
161.23
160.57
174.9
118.01
Minority Interest
Debt
2.63
2.93
0.86
5.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.84
0.89
0.81
0
Total Liabilities
164.7
164.39
176.57
123.13
Fixed Assets
21.91
21.9
20.47
16.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.18
0
0.57
Networking Capital
60.18
37.59
69.47
44.6
Inventories
33.33
32.66
24.67
17.86
Inventory Days
51.08
Sundry Debtors
17.06
15.68
48.09
22.08
Debtor Days
63.15
Other Current Assets
24.59
6.89
12.69
16.27
Sundry Creditors
-9.74
-10.25
-9.77
-0.39
Creditor Days
1.11
Other Current Liabilities
-5.06
-7.39
-6.21
-11.22
Cash
82.39
104.71
86.63
61.93
Total Assets
164.69
164.38
176.57
123.14
