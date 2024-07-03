Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
87.89
53.8
104.89
83.43
61.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0.63
1.07
Net Sales
87.89
53.8
104.89
82.81
60.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.91
1.39
0.98
0.72
0.19
Total Income
88.8
55.19
105.87
83.52
60.28
Total Expenditure
79.6
59.01
87.27
73.8
56.98
PBIDT
9.2
-3.82
18.6
9.73
3.3
Interest
0.66
0.28
0.7
1.24
0.51
PBDT
8.54
-4.09
17.9
8.49
2.79
Depreciation
1.38
1.72
2.1
1.79
1.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.63
-1.58
4.66
2.22
0.34
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
5.52
-4.23
11.15
4.48
0.84
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.48
-3.49
15.53
9.02
4.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.48
-3.49
15.53
9.02
4.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.43
-0.16
0.7
0.41
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
22.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.46
-7.1
17.73
11.74
5.49
PBDTM(%)
9.71
-7.6
17.06
10.25
4.64
PATM(%)
6.28
-7.86
10.63
5.4
1.39
