iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Nine Monthly Results

12.88
(1.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

87.89

53.8

104.89

83.43

61.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0.63

1.07

Net Sales

87.89

53.8

104.89

82.81

60.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.91

1.39

0.98

0.72

0.19

Total Income

88.8

55.19

105.87

83.52

60.28

Total Expenditure

79.6

59.01

87.27

73.8

56.98

PBIDT

9.2

-3.82

18.6

9.73

3.3

Interest

0.66

0.28

0.7

1.24

0.51

PBDT

8.54

-4.09

17.9

8.49

2.79

Depreciation

1.38

1.72

2.1

1.79

1.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.63

-1.58

4.66

2.22

0.34

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.52

-4.23

11.15

4.48

0.84

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.48

-3.49

15.53

9.02

4.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.48

-3.49

15.53

9.02

4.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.43

-0.16

0.7

0.41

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.22

22.22

22.22

22.22

22.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.46

-7.1

17.73

11.74

5.49

PBDTM(%)

9.71

-7.6

17.06

10.25

4.64

PATM(%)

6.28

-7.86

10.63

5.4

1.39

Shyam Century: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.