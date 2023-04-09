To

the Members of

Shyam Century Ferrous Limited

Report on the Audit of the financial statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shyam Century Ferrous Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the relevant provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters:

S. Description of Key Audit Matters No. How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter 1. Revenue Recognition Our principal audit procedures to assess the appropriateness of revenue recognised included the following: (Refer Note no. 25 to the Financial Statements and Note 1.17 (A) of the material accounting policies of the Financial Statements). • Obtained an understanding of and evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal controls over the revenue recognition process. The Company recognizes revenue when the Company performs its obligation and control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. Delivery occurs when the product has been dispatched to the specific location and the risk of obsolescence / loss has been transferred and there is no unfulfilled obligation that could affect the buyers acceptance of the product as per the terms of the contract and no significant uncertainty exists regarding the amount of the consideration that will be derived from the sale of goods. • Evaluated the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy for revenue recognition as per requirements of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Revenue is recognised based on the price and as per terms specified in the contracts, net of the estimated volume discounts. Revenue is only recognised to the extent that it is highly probable that a significant reversal will not occur. • End to end checking of sample sales transaction and tracing the same to sales order, invoices, customers lorry receipts and collection from debtors to determine whether these were recorded appropriately. The terms of sales arrangements, including the timing of transfer of control, the nature of discount and rebates arrangements and delivery specifications, create complexity and judgment in determining sales revenues and accordingly, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the financial statements of the Company. • Read, analyzed and identified the distinct performance obligations in selected sample contracts. • Obtained managements calculations for discounts and rebates. • Examined of significant contracts entered into close to year end to ensure revenue recognition is made in the correct period. Our testing as described above showed that revenue has been recorded in accordance with the terms of applicable contracts and accounting policy in this area. 2. Impairment assessment of Captive Power Plant Our principal audit procedures to assess the appropriateness of provisions and adequacy of disclosures included the following: (Refer Note 1.4 of the material accounting policies of the Financial Statements). • Obtained an understanding of the process, evaluated the design, and tested the operating effectiveness of the key internal controls over the managements assessment of impairment indicators and where impairment indicators exist, the control over the managements estimate for the recoverability of these assets. The Company has a material operational asset, Captive Power Plant (CPP) relating to generation of power. • Assessment of the Companys accounting policy with respect to impairment in accordance with Ind AS 36 "Impairment of Assets" The CPP has been non-operational for a substantial period of time and the Company is meeting its power requirements from Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited and Instinct Infra and Power Limited. • Obtained an understanding of the circumstances and reasons for the CPPs inoperability, including discussions with management and relevant personnel. As at 31 March, 2024, the carrying amount of all assets related to the CPP stands at Rs. 631 Lakhs which is approx. 31.52 % of total PPE of Rs. 2002.16 Lakhs. • Examined the valuation of the net block of the CPP as of 31 March, 2024, including reviewing the basis for determining the carrying amount and assessing its reasonableness. The Company assesses at the end of each reporting period whether there is any indication that the Property, Plant & Equipment (PPE) may be impaired by considering internal and external sources of information. The management assesses recoverable amount of each of the assets where such indications exist, based on the evaluation of the present market value with reference to current replacement cost, life span utilized and future expected life span. • Assessed the valuation report regarding the recoverable amount of the CPP, issued by the independent valuer engaged by the management including a review of their methodology, assumptions, and calculations and compared the recoverable amount to the carrying value of the CPP as on 31 March, 2024. Based on the valuation done by the managements expert, the recoverable value of CPP is more than its book value as at 31 March, 2024 and hence there is no indication of impairment. • Examined the Board Resolution passed by the Company for participation in the coal auction process, the Scheme Document for auction of coal linkages in the CPP sub-sector by Coal India Limited and other relevant documents. The management is contemplating a reoperation plan aimed at restoring the CPP to its full capacity, as part of which the Company had participated in a coal auction and entitlement of coal is subject to the execution of the Fuel Supply Agreement. On the basis of the above procedures performed, we considered the managements assessment of not considering any impairment in respect of its CPP as adequate and reasonable. We considered this as a key audit matter as the carrying value of PPE requires impairment assessment based on the recoverable value associated with the power plant and it involves significant management assumption and judgement. 3. Litigations, Claims and Contingent Liabilities Our principal audit procedures to assess the appropriateness of provisions and adequacy of disclosures included the following: (Refer Note no. 42 to the Financial Statements and Note 1.21 of the material accounting policies of the Financial Statements). • Gained an understanding of outstanding litigations against the Company from the Companys in-house legal counsel and other key managerial personnel who have knowledge of these matters. The Company is subject to certain legal, regulatory and tax cases for which final outcome cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. The Companys management has assessed that the probability of success of the demand is remote and accordingly has not provided for the disputed demands. • Reviewed the outstanding litigations against the Company for consistency with the previous years. Enquired and obtained explanations for movement during the year. The assessment of whether a liability is recognized as a provision or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements is inherently subjective and requires significant management judgement in determination of the cash outflows from the business, interpretation of applicable laws and regulations and careful examination of pending assessments at various levels of regulatory authorities. These estimates could change significantly over time as new facts emerge and each legal case progresses. • Read the correspondence from Court authorities and considered legal opinion obtained by the Company from legal counsel. This has been considered a key audit matter in view of the uncertain outcome of the litigations and involvement of significant management interpretations and judgement in assessing the probability of outflow of economic resources. • Examined the Companys legal expenses and read the minutes of the board meetings, in order to ensure all cases have been identified. • With respect to tax matters, discussed with the Companys tax officers, their views and strategies on significant cases, as well as the related technical grounds relating to their conclusions based on applicable tax laws. • Considered the adequacy and completeness of the Companys disclosures with regard to those matters where management concluded that no provisions should be recorded. On the basis of the above procedures performed, we considered the managements assessment in respect of contingencies and provision for taxes and other litigations and claims to be reasonable and disclosures to be appropriate.

Information Other than the financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion Analysis, and Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit

evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 14 (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards Specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith as are stated in paragraph 14 (b) above on reporting under section 143 (3) (b) of the Act and paragraph 14 (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rules 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of ..the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our ..Information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements-Refer Note No.42 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March, 2024

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 50 (i) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 50(ii) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the Management representations under sub-clauses (i) and (ii) of Rule(e), as provided under

(a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed/ paid any dividend for the year ended 31 March, 2024, hence, no compliance of section 123 of the Act was required.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and other generally accepted audit procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has not operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except for the period from 1st April, 2023 to 9th May, 2023. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

15. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor?s Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 13 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors report of even date)

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in Note No. 2 on Property, Plant and Equipment and Note No. 2.2 on Right-of- use Assets to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedure and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were less than 10% in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from financial institutions. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at various points of time during the year from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising stock and book debt statements and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors filed by the Company with such banks are materially in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters other than those as set out below:

Name of the Bank (a) Aggregate working capital limits sanctioned (b) Nature of Current Asset offered as Security (c) Quarter ended (d) Amount disclosed as per Quarterly Return/ Statement (Rs. in Lakhs) (e) Amount as per Books of account (Rs. in Lakhs) (f) Difference (Rs. in Lakhs) g=(e) - (f) Reasons for difference (h) HDFC Bank Rs. 2600 Lakhs Refer Note 1 below September 2023 3,030.00 3,029.99 0.01 Note-2 December 2023 3,956.45 3,993.05 (36.60) Note-2 March 2024 3333.47 3333.48 (0.01) Note-2

Note-1: These include the Inventories and Trade Receivables net of Trade Payables. Also refer Note No.19 (iii) to the financial statements.

Note-2: As stated by the management, the difference is due to variation in stock valuation rate as valuation is based on previous months cost sheet.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clauses 3(iii) (a) to 3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has neither granted any loans nor provided guarantees or securities in contravention of provisions of Section 185 of the Act. The Company has not made any investments or provided any guarantees or securities to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act. In respect of loans made by the Company, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, reporting under Clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the particulars of statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation Act, Goods and Service tax / Value-Added tax Act Royalty, MEPRF, GST/VAT 2,184.80 2014-15 to 2018-19 National Green Tribunal Income-tax Act, 1961 Demand Payable 20.21 A.Y. 2018-19 & AY. 2021-22 National Faceless Assessment Centre (NFAC), Delhi

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, there were no transactions surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which were previously not recorded in the books of account. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and did not have any term loans outstanding at the beginning of the current year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have not been used for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) During the year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) During the year ended 31 March, 2024, the Company did not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on examination of the books and records of the Company, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143 (12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed by us with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this Report. Further, as informed by the Company, the Cost Auditor as well as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company have not filed any report under Section 143(12) of the Act with the Central Government in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) (a) (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business during the year; and

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not conducted any nonbanking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with the provisions of subsection (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of these financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor?s Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 14(g) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (" the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements of Shyam Century Ferrous Limited ("the Company") as at 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisation of the management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with respect to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.