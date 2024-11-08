Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 09th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further to our letter dated 27th June 2024 and in terms of the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been already closed for all Directors Officers Designated persons and their immediate relatives of the Company w.e.f. 01st July 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 are approved and filed with the Stock Exchanges therefore Trading Window will reopen on 12th August 2024. Further to our letter dated 02nd August, 2024, please note that as per recommendation made by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their duly convened meeting held on today i.e., 9th August, 2024 inter alia, has taken on record and approved the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. A copy of the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024 alongwith the Limited Review Report as submitted by the Companys Statutory Auditors are enclosed for your information and record. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 01:05 p.m. and concluded at 01:40 p.m. This is for your information and record. Read less.. Please find attached the quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further to our letter dated 27th March 2024 and in terms of the Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company has been already closed for all Directors Officers Designated persons and their immediate relatives of the Company w.e.f. 01st April 2024 till the end of 48 hours after the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 are approved and filed with the Stock Exchanges therefore Trading Window will reopen on 25th May 2024. This is for your information and record. Further to our letter dated 13th May, 2024, please note that as per recommendation made by the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their duly convened meeting held on today i.e., 22nd May, 2024 inter alia, has taken on record and approved the Audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. A copy of the Audited financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Un-modified Statutory Auditors Reports are enclosed for your information and record. We hereby confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. D.K. Chhajer & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 304138E) have furnished their report with Un-modified opinion on Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 05:25 p.m. and concluded at 06:00 p.m Audited Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Pursuant To regulation 30 of LODR , please find attached the announcement regarding the appointment of Mr. Venkata Krishna Nageswara Rao Majji as an Additional Director in Non Executive Category. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024