Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd Summary

Shyam Century Ferrous Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company by shares on April 12, 2011. The Company operate a plant at Byrnihat, in the state of Meghalaya and is engaged in manufacturing Ferro-Alloys and Generation of Power.The Company is in the production of Ferro-Silicon, one of the major raw ingredients of Stainless Steel and small quantities in Mild Steel i.e. MS Steel. In Mild Steel it is used as reductant, while in Stainless Steel it is used as a grain refiner that enhances the brightness. The Company has a plant located at Byrnihat, Meghalaya near Guwahati with a production capacity of around 21,600 MT approx of ferro-silicon annually. The plant has also a captive power generation unit with an installed capacity of 14 MW approx. And the power generated by the same is mostly used for production of Ferro-Silicon which is a major component in making FeSi.The Company is selling product across India. The strategic location at the Northeastern India gives the Company an advantageous exposure to abundant raw materials like coal, lam cole and quartz at the nearby vicinity. Besides Ferro-Silicon, the Company has the facility to produce Silico-Manganese and other Ferro-alloys.Following the approval for Scheme of Arrangement with the Company, Star Ferro and Cement Limited and their respective shareholders in 2014-15, the business of Ferro Alloys unit of Star Ferro and Cement Limited along with captive power plant was demerged into the Company and the investment in equity of Meghalaya Power Limited was transferred to the Company as a going concern effective from 1st April, 2014 and the said Scheme was made effective from 10 April, 2015. In terms of the Demerger process, the Company had issued and allotted 22,21,72,990 Equity Shares to the shareholders of Star Ferro and Cement Limited in ratio of 1 Equity share of Re 1/- each of the Company as fully paid up for every 1 Equity Share of Re 1/- each held by them in Star Ferro and Cement Limited. During the FY 2020-21, M/s. Meghalaya Power Limited ceased to be an Associate Company of the Company due to sell of entire shares held by the Company in Meghalaya Power Limited.