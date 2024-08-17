iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Share Price

31.85
(1.76%)
Aug 1, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

31.7

Prev. Close

31.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

32

Day's Low

31.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.39

P/E

8.24

EPS

3.83

Divi. Yield

0

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:42 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.56%

Non-Promoter- 27.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.19

23.19

23.19

19.59

Preference Capital

110

110

0

0

Reserves

682.99

496.12

487.51

206.44

Net Worth

816.18

629.31

510.7

226.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

301.77

266.65

185.58

186.07

yoy growth (%)

13.16

43.68

-0.26

6.55

Raw materials

-185.65

-159.48

-137.29

-148.17

As % of sales

61.52

59.8

73.98

79.63

Employee costs

-11.57

-10.1

-8.29

-8.61

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.27

2.12

5.92

-6.29

Depreciation

-6.25

-5.74

-6.44

-8.08

Tax paid

-0.44

1.63

-2.99

3.93

Working capital

-0.1

-8.13

17.87

-52.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.16

43.68

-0.26

6.55

Op profit growth

9.44

8.01

94.01

-188.83

EBIT growth

11.16

-30.04

8,146.46

-99.39

Net profit growth

1.61

28.28

-224.03

-120.29

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

900.9

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.6

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

39.31

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.45

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.99

026.47-20.46024.47-35.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

N P Agrawal

Director

Y C Rao

Company Secretary

Mohit Chande

Independent Director

B N Ojha

Executive Director

Arvind Dubey

Chairman & Independent Directo

Biswajit Choudhuri

Executive Director

Manohar Khatri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd

Summary

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd is a certified ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004, OHSAS 18001:2007 company. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Ferro Alloys Products, Generation of Electricity and Fly Ash Bricks. They are having their production facility at Urla Industrial Estate in Raipur. Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd was incorporated on December 31, 1984 with the name Parin Commercials Ltd. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on January 8, 1985. In May 21, 1990 the name of the company was changed from Parin Commercials Ltd to Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd.The company was established with 5.0 MVA (SAF) to produce 7200TPA equivalent of SiMn. Their installed capacity is 26.6 MVA equivalents of 61500 TPA of FeMn while power generation capacity is 20MW for thermal, 8.5 MW for the biomass base plant and 1.5MW for windmill energy that makes one third of the green energy produced.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd (MSE) on September 29, 2010 and December 1, 2010 respectively and the trading of shares of the company has been started with effect from September 29, 2010 on BSE.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Hira Industries Ltd (HIL) and R.R. Ispat Ltd (RRIL) merged with the Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. Consequent up on the amalgamation, the company became a subsidiary of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd with effect from March 30, 2011. In April 2011, the company acquired 8.5
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.