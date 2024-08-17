SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹31.7
Prev. Close₹31.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹32
Day's Low₹31.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.39
P/E8.24
EPS3.83
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.19
23.19
23.19
19.59
Preference Capital
110
110
0
0
Reserves
682.99
496.12
487.51
206.44
Net Worth
816.18
629.31
510.7
226.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
301.77
266.65
185.58
186.07
yoy growth (%)
13.16
43.68
-0.26
6.55
Raw materials
-185.65
-159.48
-137.29
-148.17
As % of sales
61.52
59.8
73.98
79.63
Employee costs
-11.57
-10.1
-8.29
-8.61
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.27
2.12
5.92
-6.29
Depreciation
-6.25
-5.74
-6.44
-8.08
Tax paid
-0.44
1.63
-2.99
3.93
Working capital
-0.1
-8.13
17.87
-52.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.16
43.68
-0.26
6.55
Op profit growth
9.44
8.01
94.01
-188.83
EBIT growth
11.16
-30.04
8,146.46
-99.39
Net profit growth
1.61
28.28
-224.03
-120.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
900.9
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.6
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
39.31
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.45
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.99
|0
|26.47
|-20.46
|0
|24.47
|-35.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
N P Agrawal
Director
Y C Rao
Company Secretary
Mohit Chande
Independent Director
B N Ojha
Executive Director
Arvind Dubey
Chairman & Independent Directo
Biswajit Choudhuri
Executive Director
Manohar Khatri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd
Summary
Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd is a certified ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004, OHSAS 18001:2007 company. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Ferro Alloys Products, Generation of Electricity and Fly Ash Bricks. They are having their production facility at Urla Industrial Estate in Raipur. Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd was incorporated on December 31, 1984 with the name Parin Commercials Ltd. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on January 8, 1985. In May 21, 1990 the name of the company was changed from Parin Commercials Ltd to Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd.The company was established with 5.0 MVA (SAF) to produce 7200TPA equivalent of SiMn. Their installed capacity is 26.6 MVA equivalents of 61500 TPA of FeMn while power generation capacity is 20MW for thermal, 8.5 MW for the biomass base plant and 1.5MW for windmill energy that makes one third of the green energy produced.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd (MSE) on September 29, 2010 and December 1, 2010 respectively and the trading of shares of the company has been started with effect from September 29, 2010 on BSE.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Hira Industries Ltd (HIL) and R.R. Ispat Ltd (RRIL) merged with the Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. Consequent up on the amalgamation, the company became a subsidiary of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd with effect from March 30, 2011. In April 2011, the company acquired 8.5
