Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Summary

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd is a certified ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004, OHSAS 18001:2007 company. The company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Ferro Alloys Products, Generation of Electricity and Fly Ash Bricks. They are having their production facility at Urla Industrial Estate in Raipur. Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd was incorporated on December 31, 1984 with the name Parin Commercials Ltd. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on January 8, 1985. In May 21, 1990 the name of the company was changed from Parin Commercials Ltd to Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd.The company was established with 5.0 MVA (SAF) to produce 7200TPA equivalent of SiMn. Their installed capacity is 26.6 MVA equivalents of 61500 TPA of FeMn while power generation capacity is 20MW for thermal, 8.5 MW for the biomass base plant and 1.5MW for windmill energy that makes one third of the green energy produced.The companys equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) and Madras Stock Exchange Ltd (MSE) on September 29, 2010 and December 1, 2010 respectively and the trading of shares of the company has been started with effect from September 29, 2010 on BSE.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Hira Industries Ltd (HIL) and R.R. Ispat Ltd (RRIL) merged with the Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd. Consequent up on the amalgamation, the company became a subsidiary of Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd with effect from March 30, 2011. In April 2011, the company acquired 8.5 MW Bio-Mass Power Plant (Power Plant) on Slump Sale Basis as going concern from Shivalik Power and Steel Pvt Ltd situated at Village Belsonda, Dist. Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh.The companys equity shares were listed on National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) with effect from October 25, 2011.The company intends to set-up of a Wind Power Project in the State of Karnataka or any other place.