|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
301.77
266.65
185.58
186.07
yoy growth (%)
13.16
43.68
-0.26
6.55
Raw materials
-185.65
-159.48
-137.29
-148.17
As % of sales
61.52
59.8
73.98
79.63
Employee costs
-11.57
-10.1
-8.29
-8.61
As % of sales
3.83
3.78
4.47
4.63
Other costs
-90.48
-84.22
-28.09
-23.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.98
31.58
15.13
12.43
Operating profit
14.06
12.85
11.89
6.13
OPM
4.66
4.81
6.41
3.29
Depreciation
-6.25
-5.74
-6.44
-8.08
Interest expense
-5.2
-6.4
-6.26
-6.44
Other income
1.66
1.42
6.73
2.09
Profit before tax
4.27
2.12
5.92
-6.29
Taxes
-0.44
1.63
-2.99
3.93
Tax rate
-10.46
77.04
-50.46
-62.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.82
3.76
2.93
-2.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.82
3.76
2.93
-2.36
yoy growth (%)
1.61
28.28
-224.03
-120.29
NPM
1.26
1.41
1.58
-1.27
