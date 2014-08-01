iifl-logo-icon 1
Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.85
(1.76%)
Aug 1, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

301.77

266.65

185.58

186.07

yoy growth (%)

13.16

43.68

-0.26

6.55

Raw materials

-185.65

-159.48

-137.29

-148.17

As % of sales

61.52

59.8

73.98

79.63

Employee costs

-11.57

-10.1

-8.29

-8.61

As % of sales

3.83

3.78

4.47

4.63

Other costs

-90.48

-84.22

-28.09

-23.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.98

31.58

15.13

12.43

Operating profit

14.06

12.85

11.89

6.13

OPM

4.66

4.81

6.41

3.29

Depreciation

-6.25

-5.74

-6.44

-8.08

Interest expense

-5.2

-6.4

-6.26

-6.44

Other income

1.66

1.42

6.73

2.09

Profit before tax

4.27

2.12

5.92

-6.29

Taxes

-0.44

1.63

-2.99

3.93

Tax rate

-10.46

77.04

-50.46

-62.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.82

3.76

2.93

-2.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.82

3.76

2.93

-2.36

yoy growth (%)

1.61

28.28

-224.03

-120.29

NPM

1.26

1.41

1.58

-1.27

