Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Key Ratios

31.85
(1.76%)
Aug 1, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.55

Op profit growth

-183.75

EBIT growth

-101.12

Net profit growth

-141.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.1

-3.95

EBIT margin

-0.14

13.9

Net profit margin

-2.63

6.68

RoCE

-0.13

RoNW

-0.88

RoA

-0.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

5.83

Dividend per share

0

0.6

Cash EPS

-6.58

1.04

Book value per share

69.76

72.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

12.17

Tax payout

-26.66

-22.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25

Inventory days

66.08

Creditor days

-43.06

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.04

-2.61

Net debt / equity

0.28

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

6.64

-8.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-79.63

-81.99

Employee costs

-4.45

-5.19

Other costs

-12.8

-16.75

