|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.55
Op profit growth
-183.75
EBIT growth
-101.12
Net profit growth
-141.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.1
-3.95
EBIT margin
-0.14
13.9
Net profit margin
-2.63
6.68
RoCE
-0.13
RoNW
-0.88
RoA
-0.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
5.83
Dividend per share
0
0.6
Cash EPS
-6.58
1.04
Book value per share
69.76
72.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
12.17
Tax payout
-26.66
-22.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25
Inventory days
66.08
Creditor days
-43.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.04
-2.61
Net debt / equity
0.28
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
6.64
-8.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-79.63
-81.99
Employee costs
-4.45
-5.19
Other costs
-12.8
-16.75
No Record Found
