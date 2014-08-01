Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.19
23.19
23.19
19.59
Preference Capital
110
110
0
0
Reserves
682.99
496.12
487.51
206.44
Net Worth
816.18
629.31
510.7
226.03
Minority Interest
Debt
60.75
188.18
32.95
37.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
57.98
31.98
27.91
1.94
Total Liabilities
934.91
849.47
571.56
265.84
Fixed Assets
358.46
350.7
243.5
97.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
391.73
190.33
204.99
89.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.63
0.63
0.85
0
Networking Capital
179.64
163.35
96.91
70.42
Inventories
151.95
103.43
129.24
94.48
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.17
25.66
57.21
24.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
85.66
111.26
126.85
37.34
Sundry Creditors
-66.09
-54.93
-189.43
-50.79
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-18.05
-22.07
-26.96
-34.86
Cash
4.46
144.46
25.33
8.34
Total Assets
934.92
849.47
571.58
265.83
