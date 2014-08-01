Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.27
2.12
5.92
-6.29
Depreciation
-6.25
-5.74
-6.44
-8.08
Tax paid
-0.44
1.63
-2.99
3.93
Working capital
-0.1
-8.13
17.87
-52.07
Other operating items
Operating
-2.53
-10.1
14.36
-62.51
Capital expenditure
4.25
16.46
2.13
-60.67
Free cash flow
1.71
6.35
16.49
-123.18
Equity raised
245.44
232.53
207.49
228.49
Investing
-14.71
15.68
-3.18
18.08
Financing
18.46
3.87
20.39
-20.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
250.9
258.43
241.19
102.97
No Record Found
