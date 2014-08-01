iifl-logo-icon 1
Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

31.85
(1.76%)
Aug 1, 2014

Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.27

2.12

5.92

-6.29

Depreciation

-6.25

-5.74

-6.44

-8.08

Tax paid

-0.44

1.63

-2.99

3.93

Working capital

-0.1

-8.13

17.87

-52.07

Other operating items

Operating

-2.53

-10.1

14.36

-62.51

Capital expenditure

4.25

16.46

2.13

-60.67

Free cash flow

1.71

6.35

16.49

-123.18

Equity raised

245.44

232.53

207.49

228.49

Investing

-14.71

15.68

-3.18

18.08

Financing

18.46

3.87

20.39

-20.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

250.9

258.43

241.19

102.97

