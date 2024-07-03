SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹3.12
Prev. Close₹2.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.35
Day's High₹3.12
Day's Low₹2.9
52 Week's High₹6.4
52 Week's Low₹2.77
Book Value₹-35.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
87.93
87.93
87.93
87.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-366.19
-332.52
-316.08
-306.91
Net Worth
-278.26
-244.59
-228.15
-218.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
100.04
52.91
129.23
121.31
yoy growth (%)
89.08
-59.05
6.52
-55.39
Raw materials
-88.46
-49.43
-105.89
-108.89
As % of sales
88.42
93.43
81.93
89.76
Employee costs
-0.49
-1.16
-6.02
-5.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-8.74
-25.04
-68.34
-87.64
Depreciation
-6.5
-6.84
-7.11
-7.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.11
-38.63
-70.68
-137.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.08
-59.05
6.52
-55.39
Op profit growth
-28.32
-64.74
-32.35
101.75
EBIT growth
-65.09
-59.86
-28.43
84.84
Net profit growth
-65.09
-63.34
-22.02
7.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
496.16
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
496.16
Other Operating Income
9.64
Other Income
3.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
900.9
|11.03
|4,862.88
|132.73
|0.83
|691.92
|428.02
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
1,160.6
|4.04
|3,378.98
|151.83
|0.52
|470.31
|1,258.67
Visa Steel Ltd
VISASTEEL
39.31
|0
|481.11
|-4.16
|0
|150.62
|-73.85
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
SHYAMCENT
13.45
|0
|285.8
|-2.3
|0
|31.76
|7.7
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
IMPEXFERRO
2.99
|0
|26.47
|-20.46
|0
|24.47
|-35.04
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sujata Agarwal
Independent Director
Sharat Malik
Independent Director
Debasish Mukherjee
Chairman & Managing Director
Subham Bhagat
Independent Director
Aritro Roy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Richa Lath
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
Summary
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd, a part of Impex Group of Companies was incorporated in the year 1995. The Company was established with intention of manufacturing Silico Manganese and Ferro Manganese. The Company is promoted by Vimal Kumar Patni and Mr. Rohit Patni.The Company manufactures manganese based alloys i.e. Ferro Manganese and Silica Manganese. The Company is operating the Ferro Alloy Plant comprising of 5 submerged Arc furnaces of 3.6 MVA, 5 MVA, 7.5 MVA, 8.25 MVA and 7.5 MVA at Burdwan in West Bengal. During the year 1997-98, the company set up two numbers submerged Arc Furnaces of 3.6 & 5.0 MVA rating plant for manufacturing Silico Manganese and Ferro Manganese at Burdwan in West Bengal. In the year 2002, the company set up their third furnace with a rating of 7.5 MVA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2005, the company came out with the public issue and their shares were listed on BSE and NSE. Also, they set up their fourth furnace submerged arc furnace of 8.25 MVA capacity for manufacturing HC Silico Manganese and converting a part of the HC Ferro Manganese output into MC Ferro Manganese through the SSM Converter route.During the year 2008-09, it commissioned the fifth Submerged Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) of 7.5 MVA capacity for manufacturing HC Ferro Manganese. The use of ferro alloys in the making of various types of carbon and alloy steels are essentially to impart certain physical and chemical properties in a particular grade of steel e.g. change in tens
Read More
The Impex Ferro Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Impex Ferro Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd is ₹2.77 and ₹6.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.53%, 3 Years at 33.74%, 1 Year at -22.34%, 6 Month at -20.48%, 3 Month at -13.33% and 1 Month at 0.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.