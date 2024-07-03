iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Share Price

2.9
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.12
  • Day's High3.12
  • 52 Wk High6.4
  • Prev. Close2.99
  • Day's Low2.9
  • 52 Wk Low 2.77
  • Turnover (lac)0.35
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-35.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.5
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

3.12

Prev. Close

2.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.35

Day's High

3.12

Day's Low

2.9

52 Week's High

6.4

52 Week's Low

2.77

Book Value

-35.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2023

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.10%

Non-Promoter- 30.89%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

87.93

87.93

87.93

87.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-366.19

-332.52

-316.08

-306.91

Net Worth

-278.26

-244.59

-228.15

-218.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

100.04

52.91

129.23

121.31

yoy growth (%)

89.08

-59.05

6.52

-55.39

Raw materials

-88.46

-49.43

-105.89

-108.89

As % of sales

88.42

93.43

81.93

89.76

Employee costs

-0.49

-1.16

-6.02

-5.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.74

-25.04

-68.34

-87.64

Depreciation

-6.5

-6.84

-7.11

-7.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.11

-38.63

-70.68

-137.44

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.08

-59.05

6.52

-55.39

Op profit growth

-28.32

-64.74

-32.35

101.75

EBIT growth

-65.09

-59.86

-28.43

84.84

Net profit growth

-65.09

-63.34

-22.02

7.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015

Gross Sales

496.16

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

496.16

Other Operating Income

9.64

Other Income

3.05

View Annually Results

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

900.9

11.034,862.88132.730.83691.92428.02

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

1,160.6

4.043,378.98151.830.52470.311,258.67

Visa Steel Ltd

VISASTEEL

39.31

0481.11-4.160150.62-73.85

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd

SHYAMCENT

13.45

0285.8-2.3031.767.7

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

IMPEXFERRO

2.99

026.47-20.46024.47-35.04

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sujata Agarwal

Independent Director

Sharat Malik

Independent Director

Debasish Mukherjee

Chairman & Managing Director

Subham Bhagat

Independent Director

Aritro Roy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Richa Lath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

Summary

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd, a part of Impex Group of Companies was incorporated in the year 1995. The Company was established with intention of manufacturing Silico Manganese and Ferro Manganese. The Company is promoted by Vimal Kumar Patni and Mr. Rohit Patni.The Company manufactures manganese based alloys i.e. Ferro Manganese and Silica Manganese. The Company is operating the Ferro Alloy Plant comprising of 5 submerged Arc furnaces of 3.6 MVA, 5 MVA, 7.5 MVA, 8.25 MVA and 7.5 MVA at Burdwan in West Bengal. During the year 1997-98, the company set up two numbers submerged Arc Furnaces of 3.6 & 5.0 MVA rating plant for manufacturing Silico Manganese and Ferro Manganese at Burdwan in West Bengal. In the year 2002, the company set up their third furnace with a rating of 7.5 MVA and commenced commercial production. In the year 2005, the company came out with the public issue and their shares were listed on BSE and NSE. Also, they set up their fourth furnace submerged arc furnace of 8.25 MVA capacity for manufacturing HC Silico Manganese and converting a part of the HC Ferro Manganese output into MC Ferro Manganese through the SSM Converter route.During the year 2008-09, it commissioned the fifth Submerged Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) of 7.5 MVA capacity for manufacturing HC Ferro Manganese. The use of ferro alloys in the making of various types of carbon and alloy steels are essentially to impart certain physical and chemical properties in a particular grade of steel e.g. change in tens
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Impex Ferro Tech Ltd share price today?

The Impex Ferro Tech Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd is 0 and -0.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Impex Ferro Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd is ₹2.77 and ₹6.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd?

Impex Ferro Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.53%, 3 Years at 33.74%, 1 Year at -22.34%, 6 Month at -20.48%, 3 Month at -13.33% and 1 Month at 0.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Impex Ferro Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.10 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.90 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.