Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.05
EBIT margin
-6.15
Net profit margin
-12.15
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-8.59
Book value per share
8.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-0.24
P/B
0.24
EV/EBIDTA
-15.2
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.02
Net debt / equity
4.76
Net debt / op. profit
-12.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.19
Employee costs
-0.94
Other costs
-22.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.