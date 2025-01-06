iifl-logo-icon 1
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.9
(-3.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Impex Ferro Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-8.74

-25.04

-68.34

-87.64

Depreciation

-6.5

-6.84

-7.11

-7.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.11

-38.63

-70.68

-137.44

Other operating items

Operating

-23.36

-70.51

-146.14

-232.39

Capital expenditure

0.72

5.78

3.32

-64.78

Free cash flow

-22.63

-64.72

-142.82

-297.17

Equity raised

-614.24

-547.29

-394.06

-197.6

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

87.36

8.3

17.91

95.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-549.51

-603.71

-518.97

-399.13

