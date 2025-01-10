iifl-logo-icon 1
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

2.83
(-2.75%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Impex Ferro Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

87.93

87.93

87.93

87.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-366.19

-332.52

-316.08

-306.91

Net Worth

-278.26

-244.59

-228.15

-218.98

Minority Interest

Debt

267.7

290.17

307.2

312

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-10.56

45.58

79.05

93.02

Fixed Assets

148.67

151.69

155.94

161.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-159.49

-110.02

-77.13

-68.83

Inventories

29.64

53.34

85.95

62.38

Inventory Days

313.56

430.3

Sundry Debtors

6.36

4.03

5.13

10.97

Debtor Days

18.71

75.67

Other Current Assets

20.15

38.38

14.85

11.07

Sundry Creditors

-121.68

-131.63

-131.24

-140.76

Creditor Days

478.8

970.98

Other Current Liabilities

-93.96

-74.14

-51.82

-12.49

Cash

0.26

3.92

0.24

0.15

Total Assets

-10.56

45.59

79.05

93.03

