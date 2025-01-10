Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
87.93
87.93
87.93
87.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-366.19
-332.52
-316.08
-306.91
Net Worth
-278.26
-244.59
-228.15
-218.98
Minority Interest
Debt
267.7
290.17
307.2
312
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-10.56
45.58
79.05
93.02
Fixed Assets
148.67
151.69
155.94
161.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-159.49
-110.02
-77.13
-68.83
Inventories
29.64
53.34
85.95
62.38
Inventory Days
313.56
430.3
Sundry Debtors
6.36
4.03
5.13
10.97
Debtor Days
18.71
75.67
Other Current Assets
20.15
38.38
14.85
11.07
Sundry Creditors
-121.68
-131.63
-131.24
-140.76
Creditor Days
478.8
970.98
Other Current Liabilities
-93.96
-74.14
-51.82
-12.49
Cash
0.26
3.92
0.24
0.15
Total Assets
-10.56
45.59
79.05
93.03
No Record Found
