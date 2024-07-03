iifl-logo-icon 1
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Annually Results

2.91
(-1.36%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015

Gross Sales

496.16

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

496.16

Other Operating Income

9.64

Other Income

3.05

Total Income

508.85

Total Expenditure

531.36

PBIDT

-22.51

Interest

30.34

PBDT

-52.85

Depreciation

8.64

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

0

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-61.49

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-61.49

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-61.49

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-7.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

81.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

2,71,66,758

Public Shareholding (%)

33.29

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,90,860

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0.35

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0.23

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

5,42,38,986

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

99.65

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

66.47

PBIDTM(%)

-4.53

PBDTM(%)

-10.65

PATM(%)

-12.39

