Impex Ferro Tech Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
496.16
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
496.16
Other Operating Income
9.64
Other Income
3.05
Total Income
508.85
Total Expenditure
531.36
PBIDT
-22.51
Interest
30.34
PBDT
-52.85
Depreciation
8.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-61.49
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-61.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-61.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-7.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
81.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
2,71,66,758
Public Shareholding (%)
33.29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,90,860
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0.35
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0.23
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,42,38,986
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
99.65
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
66.47
PBIDTM(%)
-4.53
PBDTM(%)
-10.65
PATM(%)
-12.39
